How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Annaly Capital Management?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) earns a #3 (Hold) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 26, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.07 a share.

Annaly Capital Management's Earnings ESP sits at +3.55%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. NLY is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NLY is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Extra Space Storage (EXR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on November 1, 2022, Extra Space Storage holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.21 a share 14 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage is $2.18, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.31%.

NLY and EXR's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

