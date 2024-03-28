How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Citigroup?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Citigroup (C) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.43 a share, just 15 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 12, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.43 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.42 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Citigroup has an Earnings ESP of +0.13%. Investors should also know that C is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

C is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Ares Capital (ARCC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Ares Capital, which is readying to report earnings on April 23, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.60 a share, and ARCC is 26 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital is $0.58, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.66%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, C and ARCC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

