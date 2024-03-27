How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Ares Capital?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Ares Capital (ARCC) earns a #3 (Hold) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 23, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.60 a share.

Ares Capital's Earnings ESP sits at +2.66%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58. ARCC is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ARCC is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Reinsurance Group (RGA) as well.

Reinsurance Group, which is readying to report earnings on May 2, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.66 a share, and RGA is 36 days out from its next earnings report.

For Reinsurance Group, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 is +2.46%.

ARCC and RGA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

