How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Toronto-Dominion Bank?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.60 a share 28 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 25, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.56 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an Earnings ESP of +2.56%. Investors should also know that TD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TD is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Ares Capital (ARCC).

Ares Capital, which is readying to report earnings on July 25, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.59 a share, and ARCC is 89 days out from its next earnings report.

For Ares Capital, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 is +0.12%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TD and ARCC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

