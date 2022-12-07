How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider General Mills?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. General Mills (GIS) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.06 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on December 20, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.06 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.05 Zacks Consensus Estimate, General Mills has an Earnings ESP of +0.24%. Investors should also know that GIS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GIS is just one of a large group of Consumer Staples stocks with a positive ESP figure. Dutch Bros (BROS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Dutch Bros is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on March 7, 2023. BROS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.06 a share 90 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros is $0.05, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +14.21%.

GIS and BROS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

