How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Las Vegas Sands?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.65 a share, just 19 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2024.

LVS has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.17%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.65 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63. Las Vegas Sands is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LVS is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at MGM Resorts (MGM) as well.

Slated to report earnings on February 14, 2024, MGM Resorts holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.69 a share 40 days from its next quarterly update.

MGM Resorts' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +8.56% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.

LVS and MGM's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

