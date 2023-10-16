How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider DraftKings?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. DraftKings (DKNG) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.43 a share, just 17 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 2, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.43 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.69 Zacks Consensus Estimate, DraftKings has an Earnings ESP of +37.79%. Investors should also know that DKNG is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DKNG is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Mattel (MAT) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Mattel is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 25, 2023. MAT's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.88 a share nine days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mattel is $0.85, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.99%.

DKNG and MAT's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

