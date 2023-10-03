How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Marriott International?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Marriott International (MAR) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 2, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.12 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.12 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.09 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Marriott International has an Earnings ESP of +1.59%. Investors should also know that MAR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MAR is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ).

BJ's Wholesale Club, which is readying to report earnings on November 16, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.96 a share, and BJ is 44 days out from its next earnings report.

BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.48% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.

MAR and BJ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

