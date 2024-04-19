How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Eagle Materials?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Eagle Materials (EXP) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.76 a share 27 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 16, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.76 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.72 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Eagle Materials has an Earnings ESP of +1.67%. Investors should also know that EXP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EXP is just one of a large group of Construction stocks with a positive ESP figure. Martin Marietta (MLM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Martin Marietta is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 30, 2024. MLM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.82 a share 11 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Martin Marietta is $1.82, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.28%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, EXP and MLM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

