How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Blink Charging?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Blink Charging (BLNK) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.24 a share, just three days from its upcoming earnings release on May 9, 2024.

BLNK has an Earnings ESP figure of +5.88%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.24 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.26. Blink Charging is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLNK is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Carrier Global (CARR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Carrier Global is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 25, 2024. CARR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.85 a share 80 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carrier Global is $0.84, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.26%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BLNK and CARR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

