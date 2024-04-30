How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Itron?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Itron (ITRI) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.90 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.90 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.85 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Itron has an Earnings ESP of +5.88%. Investors should also know that ITRI is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ITRI is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Qualcomm (QCOM).

Slated to report earnings on May 1, 2024, Qualcomm holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.30 a share one day from its next quarterly update.

For Qualcomm, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 is +0.11%.

ITRI and QCOM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

