How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Meta Platforms?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Meta Platforms (META) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.46 a share 15 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2024.

META has an Earnings ESP figure of +4.05%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29. Meta Platforms is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

META is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at ASML (ASML) as well.

Slated to report earnings on April 17, 2024, ASML holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.95 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML is $2.85, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.42%.

META and ASML's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research

