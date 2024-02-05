How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Akamai Technologies?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.62 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on February 13, 2024.

Akamai Technologies' Earnings ESP sits at +1.61%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.62 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. AKAM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AKAM is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Microsoft (MSFT).

Microsoft, which is readying to report earnings on April 23, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.84 a share, and MSFT is 78 days out from its next earnings report.

For Microsoft, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 is +1.36%.

AKAM and MSFT's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

