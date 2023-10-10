How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Carrier Global?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Carrier Global (CARR) earns a #2 (Buy) 16 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 26, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.82 a share.

CARR has an Earnings ESP figure of +5.31%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.82 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. Carrier Global is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CARR is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Zscaler (ZS) as well.

Slated to report earnings on December 7, 2023, Zscaler holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.49 a share 58 days from its next quarterly update.

For Zscaler, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 is +0.75%.

CARR and ZS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

