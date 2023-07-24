How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Visa?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Visa (V) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.13 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on July 25, 2023.

V has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.97%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.13 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. Visa is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

V is one of just a large database of Business Services stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is S&P Global (SPGI).

S&P Global, which is readying to report earnings on July 27, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $3.18 a share, and SPGI is three days out from its next earnings report.

S&P Global's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.89% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12.

V and SPGI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

