How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Steel Dynamics?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Steel Dynamics (STLD) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.53 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 19, 2023.

Steel Dynamics' Earnings ESP sits at +2.92%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.53 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43. STLD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

STLD is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Livent (LTHM).

Livent, which is readying to report earnings on May 2, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.40 a share, and LTHM is 43 days out from its next earnings report.

Livent's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.41% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, STLD and LTHM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

