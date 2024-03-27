How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dow Inc.

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Dow Inc. (DOW) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.48 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2024.

DOW has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.53%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47. Dow Inc. is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DOW is part of a big group of Basic Materials stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Nutrien (NTR) as well.

Nutrien, which is readying to report earnings on May 8, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.52 a share, and NTR is 42 days out from its next earnings report.

Nutrien's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +21.74% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.

DOW and NTR's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

