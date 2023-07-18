How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Rivian Automotive?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$1.34 a share, just 21 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 8, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$1.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$1.42 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Rivian Automotive has an Earnings ESP of +6.25%. Investors should also know that RIVN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RIVN is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Paccar (PCAR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on July 25, 2023, Paccar holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.28 a share seven days from its next quarterly update.

For Paccar, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 is +8.13%.

RIVN and PCAR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.