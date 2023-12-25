How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Aerospace Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Textron?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Textron (TXT) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.60 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.53 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Textron has an Earnings ESP of +4.69%. Investors should also know that TXT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TXT is part of a big group of Aerospace stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Virgin Galactic (SPCE) as well.

Virgin Galactic, which is readying to report earnings on February 27, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.26 a share, and SPCE is 64 days out from its next earnings report.

Virgin Galactic's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +14.05% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.30.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TXT and SPCE could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

