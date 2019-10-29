How to Bet on Starbucks Stock Ahead of Earnings

Since September, Starbuck’s stock has declined some 14% after the company lowered 2020 financial guidance, and the S&P 500 has advanced some 3% to all-time highs. Will earnings close the gap or make the stock tumble.

Starbucks and the stock market are about to collide.

As the coffee giant prepares to report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, investors have an opportunity to position around an extraordinary divergence that exists between Starbuck’s stock and the S&P 500.

Since September, Starbuck’s stock has declined some 14% after the company lowered 2020 financial guidance, and the S&P 500 has advanced some 3% to all-time highs. This chasm means that investors must decide if Starbuck’s is poised to close the underperformance gap based on the earnings report — or if the stock will tumble. So far this year, Starbuck’s stock is up about 30%, compared to 20% for the S&P 500.

While Starbuck’s options trading patterns are mixed, some investors are clearly buying meaningful amounts of upside calls, suggesting that investors are bullish on the stock.

However, the call buying also may be a sign that investors are playing Starbuck’s stock from the bull and bear side. Because calls cost far less than buying stock, many investors buy calls to hedge short stock positions. If the stock rallies, the November $83 or $85 calls that expire on Friday, increase in value. If the stock sinks on the earnings report, the upside hedges were not expensive because the calls cost about $130 on average.

What is arguably clearer, however, is that investors are approaching Starbuck’s earnings report with apprehension. On one hand, they are hoping for the best, and eager to learn more about the company’s recent efforts to streamline operations and use technology to drive in-store sales. On the other hand, the stock has sharply lagged the market in the past two months, which is either the beginning of an underperformance trend, or the start of a catch-up rally.

To position, aggressive investors can consider a November risk-reversal strategy that positions them to buy stock at $80 and to profit from any rallies above $85.

With the stock around $83.45, investors can sell the cash-secured November $80 put that expires Friday for $1.33 and buy the November $85 call for $1.23. The risk reversal—that is selling a put and buying a call with a higher strike price but different expiration—generates a credit of $10 a contract.

The strategy’s key risk is that the stock falls from below the $80 put strike price. If that happens, investors must decide between covering the put at a higher price, or buying the stock at the $80 strike price. Because the put is “cash secured,” which is to say that investors set aside the money with their broker to buy stock at $80, the risk to the trade is effectively capped. If the put was “naked” and not covered by cash, losses would be unlimited if the stock tanked.

In the options market, Starbuck’s stock is priced as if it will move $3.91, up or down, in reaction to earnings. If the pricing guidelines remain constant, the stock would fall as low as $79.69, making the cash-secured $80 put an attractive sale, and the $85 call an attractive buy.

