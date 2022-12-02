How To Become An Air Marshal: Steps, Skills And Salary

If you’re passionate about protecting people and can maintain composure in high-risk environments, working as an air marshal may be the right fit for you. Read on to learn about how to become an air marshal, including the required steps, beneficial skills and earning potential.

What Is an Air Marshal?

An air marshal (also called a sky marshal) is a highly skilled law enforcement agent who protects passengers and crew members from security threats aboard a civil aircraft. Air marshals board domestic and international flights to ensure the safety of American aviators and passengers.

History of Air Marshals

A federal air marshal works with the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), an agency of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

FAMS was created in 1961 to protect U.S. aviation from hijackers. After the events of September 11, 2001 (9/11), forced the U.S. government to increase aviation security, FAMS was transferred from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security.

Role and Responsibilities

Air marshals often work anonymously to ensure that travelers remain comfortable and to prevent tipping off suspected terrorists. The daily responsibilities of an air marshal include:

Collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces, to nab terrorists

Seeking and executing arrest warrants

Evaluating flight environments to detect suspicious activity

Responding to and resolving criminal activities and emergencies onboard the aircraft

Testifying against criminals in court

How to Become a Federal Air Marshal

Meet the Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for a federal air marshal position, an applicant must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be between 21 and 37 years old.

Possess a valid driver’s license.

Have three years of relevant work experience or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college.

Submit an Application

All eligible U.S. citizens can apply for an air marshal position via the TSA’s careers page or the federal government’s official employment site, USAJOBS.

Complete the Federal Air Marshal Assessment Battery Test

Qualified candidates are invited to take the FAMS Assessment Battery (FAB), a computer-based test that evaluates applicants’ writing, logical reasoning and situational judgment skills.

Undergo a Panel Interview

Candidates who pass the FAB are invited for a panel interview at a specified FAMS field office. This interview allows candidates to impress the hiring managers in person. The interviewers rely on candidates’ answers and composure to decide if they are suitable for the role.

Complete a Physical Training Assessment (PTA)

FAMS’s physical training assessment evaluates candidates’ ability to participate in strenuous physical activity without sustaining injuries. During the PTA, a physical fitness coordinator administers four main activities: pull-ups, sit-ups, push-ups and a 1.5-mile run.

Pass a Background Check

If after your PTA the fitness coordinator determines that you are physically fit enough to work as an air marshal, you’ll attend another interview at a FAMS field office to verify your personal and professional background.

The interviewer may ask you to take a polygraph exam or undergo fingerprinting. These background checks allow the Federal Air Marshal Service to uncover any discrepancies in your application.

Undergo a Medical Exam

After completing the above steps, you must undergo a medical exam conducted by FAMS’ medical personnel, who track your vitals to ensure that your organs function optimally. FAMS may also conduct a drug test.

If your medical exam comes back satisfactory, you’ll receive a conditional employment offer.

Complete the FAMTP Training Course

The Federal Air Marshal Training Program (FAMTP) is an intensive 14-week course that prepares air marshals for active duty. It covers three major subject areas: practical exercise performance requirements, firearms training and a practical pistol course

The FAMTP training course is split in two stages:

A 35-day basic course conducted at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, New Mexico

The advanced 43-day program held at the FAMS Training Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Important Skills for Air Marshals

Communication

Air marshals must be able to speak calmly to aircraft passengers when they sense a threat on the plane. They must also report their findings to their superiors and in court using clear and concise language.

Empathy

Air marshals are responsible for passengers’ safety and must be willing to save lives at all times.

Leadership

Sky marshals must be prepared to guide the flight passengers and crew when there’s a security threat.

Observational Skills

Federal air marshals must be able to sense potential threats and resolve them swiftly.

Physical Fitness

Sky marshals must maintain a high fitness level to keep up with the job’s physical demands.

Strong Judgment

As law enforcement officers, federal air marshals must learn to analyze situations and decide on the best approach for solving them.

Air Marshal Salary and Benefits

According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for U.S. air marshals is around $99,300. Their relatively high salary is likely attributed to the job hazards associated with flight security.

Federal air marshals also enjoy a wide array of benefits, such as substantial medical coverage, including dental and vision. They also enjoy employment assistance programs, retirement benefits and paid time off.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About How to Become an Air Marshal

Do air marshals make a lot of money?

Air marshals often earn over $99,000 yearly. This salary is higher than the national annual mean salary for all occupations nationwide, which is $58,260, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How difficult is it to become an air marshal?

Becoming an air marshal is relatively rigorous since this is a high-risk role. Aspiring air marshals must undergo a series of tests to prove that they can curb crimes and protect aircraft passengers.

Do air marshals carry guns?

Yes, federal sky marshals are licensed to carry guns. They only fire the gun to stop an ongoing crime aboard the plane.

