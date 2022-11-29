How To Become An Actuary: Responsibilities, Practice Areas And Certifications

Actuaries analyze data to perform risk assessments for individuals and organizations. To become an actuary, you must first complete the requisite education and find an entry-level role in the field. Actuaries assess risk for insurers and other stakeholders across several business sectors, including casualty, life, pension and health.

Actuary careers typically offer low-stress, high-paying work that many professionals find fulfilling. This guide offers insight into how to become an actuary, including common pathways for education, work experience and certification.

What Is an Actuary?

Actuaries apply their statistics and math skills to forecast financial risks. Clients and companies use these analyses to minimize risks related to insurance policies, pensions and investments, among other areas.

Responsibilities

Actuary responsibilities may vary on a day-to-day basis based on ongoing projects. Typically, their work includes evaluating large sets of data by writing equations and algorithms. Actuaries then perform analyses to draw conclusions.

Depending on their chosen practice area, these professionals may help develop or review existing insurance rates for specific populations or types of insurance. Their price forecasts help companies approximate future costs to set prices for life, health and casualty insurance plans.

Actuarial work also helps businesses and organizations with retirement plans, such as pensions. Actuaries use their knowledge of laws and regulations to review pension calculations for retiring employees. This work also requires interactions with human resources departments.

Salary and Job Outlook

Actuaries earn relatively high salaries and have particularly strong employment projections.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports a median annual salary of $105,900 for actuaries. Actuaries in the lowest 10% earned salaries under $63,260, indicating that even entry-level professionals in the field can make a comfortable living.

The BLS also projects employment for these professionals to grow by 21% from 2021 to 2031—significantly faster than the average for all occupations. The agency attributes this increased demand to factors like growth in enterprise risk management, changes in healthcare regulations and insurance industry modernization.

Actuary Practice Areas

Actuaries can work in several different sectors. The following section explores available practice areas for actuarial professionals.

Casualty

Casualty insurance encompasses a variety of coverage types but typically relates to losses, injuries and damages to property and people. Actuaries in this practice area synthesize large datasets to forecast costs for businesses and individuals.

Health

In this practice area, actuaries typically work with insurers to assess customers’ financial risks and set premiums. Health actuaries apply data from electronic health records to analyze information and draw conclusions from their findings. These professionals must remain up to date on policies and regulations to create new insurance policies.

Life

Life insurance actuaries assess risk relating to insurance premiums and payouts for beneficiaries after death. They analyze individuals’ health records, income and investments to set relevant prices for coverage and payments.

Pension

Pension actuaries help companies determine employer contributions to retirement plans. Their work ensures that organizations are able to make ongoing payments into retirement plans so retired individuals can receive their earned compensation.

How to Become an Actuary

To become an actuary, aspiring professionals need the right education, skills and experience.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

The first step to becoming an actuary is completing a business administration bachelor’s or an undergraduate degree in actuarial science, mathematics, statistics or a related field. Voluntary professional credentials for actuaries often require candidates to have completed specific coursework.

Gain Experience

Present and prospective actuaries typically must gain relevant experience before they can advance in their careers. College graduates and current enrollees can pursue internships to earn on-the-job experience performing basic actuarial tasks. This experience can also help prospective actuaries choose their future professional tracks.

New hires begin their careers as trainees or actuarial assistants working with experienced mentors. In this career stage, entry-level actuaries compile and analyze data, research algorithms, write equations and present their findings to their supervisors. Actuaries must develop this experience to advance beyond their trainee or assistant roles.

Consider Certification

Though certification is not required to work as an actuary, earning relevant professional credentials can help actuaries stand out among the competition and earn higher salaries.

Actuary Certifications

Two independent entities confer certifications to actuarial professionals, each with two credential levels: associate and fellow. Along with other requirements, certifications require candidates to pass difficult exams, with a reported pass rate of about 30% to 40%.

Casualty Actuarial Society

Since its founding in 1914, the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) has worked with insurance companies, consulting agencies and governmental bodies to solve analytical problems and identify statistical trends. The CAS also provides credentials for actuaries who are pursuing careers in property casualty insurance.

Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society

To qualify for CAS associate membership, each candidate must have completed specific coursework and pass two exams to demonstrate their mastery of actuarial concepts. This process is known as Validation by Educational Experience (VEE) and typically occurs while still in school. Required VEE topics include accounting, finance and economics.

Next, each individual must pass a series of exams to earn the associate of the CAS (ACAS) credential. Exams cover topics such as modern actuarial statistics, basic rate-making techniques and financial reporting and regulations. Throughout this period, certification candidates also complete three courses exploring risk management, insurance accounting and actuarial professionalism.

After fulfilling these requirements, an individual can earn ACAS credentials.

Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society

To earn fellow of the CAS (FCAS) certification, an actuary must first earn ACAS credentials. Next, they must pass three exams covering subjects like estimating policy liabilities, advanced rate-making and rate of return. These difficult exams require lengthy, intense preparation and have a low pass rate.

Society of Actuaries

The Society of Actuaries (SOA) represents the 1949 merger between the Actuarial Society of America and the American Institute of Actuaries. SOA administers certifications to prospective actuaries who want to work in the health and life insurance sector. SOA confers two levels of certification to actuaries.

Associate of the Society of Actuaries

The associate of the society of actuaries (ASA) credential includes VEE, exam and course requirements. Candidates must pass six tests covering topics such as financial mathematics, risk modeling statistics and predictive analytics.

Throughout this certification pathway, candidates also complete e-learning classes that progress from pre-actuarial foundations to advanced topics in analytics. Finally, candidates must complete a seminar in professionalism to earn ASA credentials.

Fellow of the Society of Actuaries

To earn fellow of the society of actuaries (FSA) certification, candidates must first earn ASA credentials.

Next, they choose a specialty, which prescribes specific courses and exams for individuals to pass. After finishing the specialty-related requirements, candidates must complete a capstone experience, which comprises a decision-making and communication module and a fellowship admissions course.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About How to Become an Actuary

How many years does it take to become an actuary?

At minimum, it takes about four years in a bachelor’s degree program to become an actuary. Developing experience through internships and additional courses may tack on additional time.

Is it hard to become an actuary?

Becoming an actuary requires only a bachelor’s degree, allowing for a straightforward entry to the profession. However, earning certifications and advancing in the actuarial field may take seven or more years and require significant preparation.

Is becoming an actuary worth it?

Yes, it can be worth becoming an actuary for analytically minded individuals. Actuaries earn strong salaries—indicating a significant return on their education investment—and are projected to see increased demand in the coming years.

