How To Become A Probation Officer: Steps, Skills, Salary And Job Outlook

Probation officers play an essential role in our society. They oversee and support law offenders as they reenter society. They also protect the safety of their community by ensuring their probationers follow their probation requirements.

If you are wondering how to become a probation officer, it is important to consider the higher education and training requirements that are essential to this criminal justice career path.

What Is a Probation Officer?

Probation officers, otherwise known as community supervision officers, work with individuals who are assigned probation. These professionals work closely with individuals on probation to support their rehabilitation while ensuring they are not dangerous to their community.

Role and Responsibilities

Probation officers are responsible for working with offenders to help them keep their probation requirements. These officers encourage positive behavioral changes and a smooth reintegration into society following a probationer’s sentence.

Probation officers are often responsible for:

Creating rehabilitation plans through evaluations of probationers

Regularly interviewing probationers and individuals close to them (e.g., friends and family) to ensure probationers are following their probation requirements

Conducting drug tests on probationers

Supporting probationers with resources to help reintegration into society (e.g., training for jobs, counseling services)

Writing progress reports, updating case files and providing needed reports to the sentencing court

Are Probation Officers and Parole Officers Different?

Because of the similarities in their job descriptions, probation and parole officers are often lumped together. However, there are differences between these roles.

Parole officers work with individuals after they are released from prison to facilitate their rehabilitation into society. Probation officers work with individuals who are sentenced to probation instead of prison time.

Are you wondering how to become a parole officer? Despite their slight differences, these professions’ requirements, tasks and duties often overlap. Sometimes, individuals perform both roles.

How to Become a Probation Officer

The journey to becoming a probation officer usually begins with a relevant bachelor’s degree. Along with that, you might have to meet specific training and certification requirements to become a probation officer. Details of this process vary among states.

Earn a Degree

More often than not, you need to earn a bachelor’s degree to become a probation officer. Though there is some flexibility in your degree choice, employers often prefer a criminal justice bachelor’s degree or a degree in a similar subject.

A bachelor’s in criminal justice helps you hone the specific skills required to work as a probation officer. To best assist your clients, you must first understand how the criminal justice system works. This degree prepares you to help probationers re-engage with society.

Keep in mind that different jurisdictions may set different requirements for probation officers. Some federal jobs may also ask for a higher level of education than a bachelor’s degree, such as a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Complete Certification

In many states, aspiring probation officers need to undergo a training program and pass a certification test. The details of officer training are state-specific, so make sure to research the requirements for the state where you aim to work.

The state or federal government typically funds training programs for probation officers.

Complete Experience as a Trainee

Once you have finished your pre-employment training and testing, you may also be required to work as a trainee. This stage can take up to a year to complete.

You may also choose to specialize in a specific kind of casework (e.g., juvenile offenders, substance use cases). In this case, you might undergo specific training for these types of cases.

Important Skills for Probation Officers

Both soft and hard skills are required for probation officers to perform their job well. Written and verbal communication, critical thinking, decision-making, level-headedness and organizational skills are some of the most important competencies needed for this job.

As a probation officer, you should also understand how to write reports with the correct court and law terminology. These professionals maintain case files on probationers and administer drug tests as well.

Job Outlook and Salary for Probation Officers

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) combines probation officers with correctional treatment specialists in its statistics. Because of this, keep in mind that the data below encompasses other professionals in addition to probation officers

The BLS reported a median annual salary of $60,250 for these workers. The agency also projects that employment growth rates for probation officers and correctional treatment specialists will not change from 2021 to 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Probation Officers

What are the requirements to be a probation officer?

Before deciding to become a probation officer, make sure you meet the minimum requirements for this profession. In addition to training and testing, you should have a valid driver’s license and be 21 years of age. Clean drug tests and criminal background checks are also required.

What is the most difficult part about being a probation officer?

This job often requires schedule flexibility. It sometimes contains large caseloads, and probation officers may struggle with a lack of support or resources. In addition, these professionals are often required to be in places with high crime rates and other unsafe conditions.

