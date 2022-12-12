How To Become A Private Investigator: Skills, Salary And Job Outlook

Several pathways can lead to a career as a private investigator (PI). Typically, the best candidates have prior professional experience in law enforcement, law or the military, but prospective private investigators can also take other steps to open up and increase job opportunities in the field.

This article outlines how to become a private investigator, including common requirements for education, training, licensure and work experience. We also overview the top skills needed to excel in this role.

What Is a Private Investigator?

Private investigators’ clients include individuals, attorneys, businesses and organizations. Their services can range from gathering and analyzing critical information on personal, financial and legal matters to performing background checks, assisting with searches for missing persons and conducting surveillance.

The daily tasks of a private investigator can vary widely depending on the case. Typical duties may include the following:

Conducting interviews

Conducting thorough searches of computer databases, public records and other resources to compile critical information for investigations, missing person cases and other cases

Performing personal background checks, such as pre-employment checks, to acquire pertinent information regarding an individual’s personal history and financial status

Gathering and analyzing evidence for clients

Writing reports or case summaries

How to Become a PI

Depending on the jurisdiction and state in which you work, the steps to becoming a private investigator can vary. It’s essential to research state-specific private investigator requirements to determine the best course of action. However, most PIs follow the below below to progress in their careers.

Receive an Education

Each state sets its own requirements for PIs; however, at a minimum, most employers require candidates to have a high school diploma or GED certificate. It’s becoming more common for employers to require applicants to hold an associate or bachelor’s in criminal justice, criminal law, criminology, political science or a similar discipline.

Completing postsecondary education and earning a degree in a relevant field can help expand your job opportunities as a PI.

Complete Training

Working as a PI requires a diverse skill set, so training is an essential part of this profession. Many employers provide on-the-job training. Training requirements can vary depending on the position and your prior professional experience. Training may cover the following:

Techniques and procedures for conducting interviews

Strategies for collecting and evaluating evidence

Accident scene reconstruction methods

Surveillance techniques

Gain Experience

Gaining relevant hands-on experience can help aspiring private investigators develop the skills needed to perform the day-to-day tasks of this role successfully. Most public investigators have a background or prior professional experience in law, law enforcement or the military.

Enrolling in a criminal justice, criminal law or criminology program can help aspiring PIs gain foundational knowledge and skills for this profession. Some programs offer internship opportunities that allow students to gain hands-on experience.

Earn Licensure

Each state has its own licensure requirements for private investigators. Most states require PIs to obtain licensure, which often entails meeting specific educational and professional work experience criteria and passing an examination.

Consider Certification

While private investigator certifications are not required for this career path, certification can help validate your skill set and knowledge. Below are two professional credential options that private investigators can pursue.

Certified Legal Investigator (CLI)®

The National Associate of Legal Investigations (NALI) offers the Certified Legal Investigator certification. The CLI is a professional board certification that validates private investigators’ knowledge, skills and experiences through rigorous examination, oral ethical testing, statement-taking, role-playing and white paper authorship. To become a CLI, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be employed by public defenders’ offices, law firms or privately owned investigative firms.

Meet your state’s licensure requirement.

Have at least five years of professional experience working as a legal investigator. Alternatively, applicants can substitute one year of work by completing 90 quarter hours or 60 semester hours at an accredited university or college.

Submit a white paper on any investigative topic. The paper must be at least 1,000 words. Applicants must submit the white paper at least 30 days before the exam.

Submit the fee and application no later than 30 days before the exam.

Agree to earn continuing education credits and submit reports of compliance.

You can visit NALI’s CLI requirement page for the most up-to-date certification requirements.

Professional Certified Investigator (PCI)®

ASIS International offers the Professional Certified Investigator certification, which demonstrates certifiable knowledge and specialized skills in security investigations. These skills include case evaluation and management strategies, the ability to collect valuable information through surveillance, interview techniques and interrogation strategies.

Eligibility requirements for the PCI certification include the following:

Three to five years of investigations experience (depending on your education level) and two years of case management experience

Have been employed full time in a security-related position

Have not been convicted of any criminal offense that would reflect poorly on profession, organization and certification program

Sign and agree to comply with the ASIS Certification Code of Conduct

Agree to adhere to the ASIS certification programs’ policies, which can be found in the ASIS International Board Certification Handbook

You can visit ASIS’ eligibility requirements page for the most up-to-date information regarding PCI certification requirements.

To become certified, you must pass the PCI exam, which consists of 125 scored multiple-choice questions. The exam may also feature 15 randomly distributed, unscored pre-test questions, creating a total of 140 exam questions. Test-takers have 2.5 hours to complete the exam, which covers tasks, skills and knowledge in three primary domains: case management, investigative techniques and procedures and case presentation.

The PCI exam contents outline provides an overview of the specific tasks and areas of knowledge included in the exam.

Top Skills for Private Investigators

Private investigators need a diverse skill set that includes hard and soft skills. Below are just a few essential skills PIs need to fulfill the demands of the role.

Communication

Written and verbal communication is an integral part of private investigative work. PIs must conduct interviews, speak to family members of missing persons, collaborate with police officers and other law enforcement professionals and present their findings in court, which necessitates strong verbal communication skills. It’s critical for PIs to ask concise, straightforward questions and actively listen during these processes.

Not only do PIs need to communicate clearly and effectively, but they must also ensure they’re being considerate and compassionate toward individuals who may be going through difficult situations.

Private investigators are also responsible for documenting investigations, which entails writing and filing detailed case reports.

Patience

Private investigation involves many processes and procedures, requiring consistent effort, persistence and patience. These processes can prolong the duration of an investigation. Although a PI’s instinct may be to solve an assigned case as quickly as possible, it can take time to generate leads, perform surveillance, gather and analyze concrete evidence and solve cases.

Resourcefulness

PIs have access to a wide variety of resources. They must make full use of the information and tools available to them, such as public record databases containing driving records and criminal records, to efficiently solve cases.

Legal Knowledge

It’s essential for private detectives to have a strong foundational knowledge of local, state and federal law. Since private investigators are not considered law enforcement, it’s critical to understand the applicable legal parameters and constraints to ensure you’re not infringing on criminal or privacy laws. If evidence is collected unlawfully, a court can reject it, and it can even be prosecuted.

Computer Literacy

Private investigators use computers, surveillance equipment, GPS trackers and other technology in their day-to-day operations. Often, PIs must navigate through data banks and databases to collect pertinent information and evidence.

Private Investigator Salary and Job Outlook

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that private investigators’ median salary is $59,380 per year. The BLS projects employment opportunities for private detectives and investigators to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About How to Become a Private Investigator

Can you make a lot of money as a private investigator?

The BLS reports the median annual salary for private investigators as $59,380. Many PIs are self-employed, which allows them to negotiate their pay rates with their clients. Several factors can impact salary, including location, level of education, certifications and professional work experience.

How long does it take to become a private investigator in California?

At a minimum, it can take between two and four years to become a private investigator in California. This timeline includes the three years of compensated work experience required to qualify for California’s private investigator license or the time it takes to earn a law degree or bachelor’s in political science.

