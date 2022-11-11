How To Become A Parole Officer: Steps, Skills, Salary And Job Outlook

Do you want to protect your community and bring about change and rehabilitation on a personal level? A parole officer’s role combines outreach and communication with criminal justice—but what exactly does a parole officer do, and what is the difference between parole and probation?

This article explores how to become a parole officer, breaking down the steps, salary, skills and job outlook for this criminal justice career.

What Does a Parole Officer Do?

The goal of a parole officer is to protect the community by rehabilitating, screening and supervising law offenders who are released from incarceration and placed on parole.

Parole officers act as liaisons between the parole board and parolees. These professionals help connect their parolees to services, such as counselors and rehab facilities. They supervise parolees and monitor their behavior to ensure they are fulfilling the terms of their parole as determined by a judge.

Daily Tasks and Responsibilities

Parole officers lay the groundwork for the early release of convicts eligible for parole. Their responsibilities involve constant communication with the judge, parole board and convict.

Parole officers interview the law offender, their family and correctional officers to shed light on the offender’s criminal and family history. Officers often use the information gathered at this stage to make recommendations to parolees and provide connections regarding housing, education and rehabilitation centers.

Once a law offender is released, a parole officer is assigned to supervise the offender as they reintegrate back into the community. It’s typical for parole officers to have multiple cases at any given time.

Daily tasks for parole officers may include randomized drug tests and house visits. These professionals also administer electronic monitoring systems and ensure there is no contact with victims. If a parolee violates the terms of their parole, it is the officer’s responsibility to alert local law enforcement.

Parole officers’ power to arrest and detain varies by state.

Parole Officer vs. Probation Officer

“Parole” refers to early release from incarceration. Probation is sentenced instead of imprisonment.

Parole officers work with law offenders released early on parole, while probation officers work with law offenders who are sentenced to probation rather than prison time. Parole officers and probation officers shoulder similar responsibilities in that they both work to protect their communities by creating and implementing rehabilitation programs.

If you’re wondering how to become a probation officer rather than a parole officer, note that the job titles are linked in many jurisdictions, as the requirements and backgrounds are similar.

How to Become a Parole Officer

While job requirements for becoming a parole officer vary among states, most positions require a bachelor’s degree and a series of tests and training. These can include drug tests and criminal background checks.

If you’re looking to become a parole officer, consider the nature of the position. The life of a parole officer is unique, as it combines social work and law enforcement. Most employers prefer applicants to be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Consider an internship in a correctional facility or courthouse to gain work experience.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

According to O*Net, 88% of hired parole officers hold bachelor’s degrees. Employers may prefer candidates with criminal justice bachelor’s degrees, though many parole officers have degrees in social work, psychology and related fields.

If you’re considering a role as a parole officer, it is in your best interest to work toward a bachelor’s degree. Not all parole officers hold criminal justice degrees, however, and you may work alongside officers with a variety of degrees, from education to communication.

Obtain Certification

Parole officer training programs are state-sponsored and may culminate in a certification exam. Additional certifications are available to those who choose specialized casework, such as domestic abuse or drug and alcohol cases.

Complete Trainee Experience

After completing their training program and passing the certification exam (if applicable), many parole officers must complete trainee experience before being hired on a full-time, permanent basis. New parole officers may work as trainees for up to one year.

Top Skills for Parole Officers

Communication

Because parole officers act as liaisons between the judge’s parole requirements and the parolee, communication is vital. It is up to parole officers to clearly communicate what is expected of their parolees to help prevent re-incarceration.

Critical Thinking

As a parole officer, you must be able to gather information from various sources and use that information to make decisions impacting both parolees and their community.

Decision-Making

When you become a parole officer, you play a significant role in determining parolees’ reintegration into society and in keeping the community safe. Therefore, you must be able to make wise and informed decisions to bring about the best possible outcome.

Level-Headedness

The nature of this job is stressful and, at times, dangerous. When working in the law enforcement field, unexpected situations require steady thinking.

Organization

Parole officers handle numerous legal documents and meetings. Keeping these responsibilities organized is important, as this work dramatically impacts others’ lives.

Parole Officer Salary and Job Outlook

As of May 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that probation officers and correctional treatment specialists—including parole officers—earned a median annual salary of $60,250. The BLS projects employment for these professionals to remain the same from 2021 to 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions About Parole Officers

What state has the highest-paid parole officers?

As of May 2021, California has the highest-paid parole officers, with an average salary of approaching six figures.

How much do parole agents make in California?

California’s parole officers earn $94,650 per year on average.

