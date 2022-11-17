Any career devoted to studying our most complex organ takes considerable time and effort, and neuropsychology is no exception. Becoming a neuropsychologist requires years of education and training. However, this field contributes to groundbreaking discoveries about the brain and helps individuals navigate challenging neurological conditions. A career in neuropsychology is nothing short of rewarding.

Read on to learn how to become a neuropsychologist and everything you need to know about stepping into this career.

What Does a Neuropsychologist Do?

What is a neuropsychologist? Neuropsychologists study the connection between your brain, your behavior and your ability to process information. They look at the physical structure and internal mechanisms of the brain, performing tests and analyses to determine proper diagnoses and treatments.

Clinical neuropsychologists are licensed psychologists who work with patients in hospitals or clinics. Cognitive neuropsychologists are more research-oriented and often work in lab or university settings.

Most of the time, clinical neuropsychologists treat patients who either are born with or develop neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or autism. They may also work with patients who undergo a sudden change in cognition as a result of a stroke or physical trauma.

Whether you choose to pursue clinical or cognitive neuropsychology, you should demonstrate a deep curiosity about how our brains impact our mental well-being. These professionals should also be creative, which helps with developing innovative tests and research studies.

How Long Does it Take to Become a Neuropsychologist?

Most experts estimate that it takes between 10 and 15 years to become a neuropsychologist. This includes earning neuropsychologist degrees, field experience, an optional fellowship and the time it takes to obtain licensure.

If this undertaking seems intimidating, don’t worry. Every step of the way provides opportunities to immerse yourself in emerging research, connect with and learn from experienced neuropsychologists and gain further insight into the type of neuropsychology you’d like to pursue.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

The two types of degrees required for all neuropsychologists are undergraduate and doctoral degrees. Your undergraduate education does not need to be in psychology, but most graduate-level and doctoral programs prefer applicants to have at least a BS. A bachelor’s in psychology can provide a good foundation for this career path.

Complete Graduate School

A master’s degree, while not required, can help you learn more about the work of a neuropsychologist and build upon your undergraduate education. Take time to consider whether a master’s in psychology is worth the extra time and cost. This degree can be beneficial if you want to improve your grades or increase your competitive advantage when applying to future doctoral programs. Check out our list of the best online psychology master’s degrees.

Finally, you must complete a doctoral program. Depending on the program’s structure, doctoral psychology programs may offer the option to choose neuropsychology as a specialty or concentration. A doctorate in psychology can take anywhere from five to seven years (or longer) to earn. Make sure to attend a program accredited by the American Psychological Association, as this is often required for state licensure.

Expect to develop and defend an original dissertation to earn your Psy.D. or Ph.D. Experts recommend a Ph.D. in psychology for students who are more interested in research. A Psy.D. focuses on gaining experience through working with patients in a clinic or hospital.

Gain Experience

All aspiring clinical neuropsychologists must complete one to two years of postgraduate field experience, often through an internship or fellowship.

Though you likely performed some field experience during your doctoral program, most states require additional supervised experience for licensure. Many neuropsychology graduates earn this experience through fellowships, which provide in-depth learning, research opportunities and mentorship from leading neuropsychologists.

To find a fellowship, you can apply to the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN). Each year, APPCN matches new graduates with postdoctoral fellowship programs. Not all applicable programs participate in this matching process, however, and you may still find opportunities on your own.

Though internships and fellowships are not required for research-oriented neuropsychologists, these experiences can help you build skills and provide flexibility if you later decide to pursue licensure to work with patients.

Earn Licensure

To earn state licensure to practice clinical neuropsychology, all candidates must pass the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology (EPPP). Test-takers have four hours and 15 minutes to complete each part of the EPPP, which includes two parts in total.

Consider Certification

Neuropsychologists may also earn board certification through the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology (ABCN). Typical requirements for board certification include an internship, a doctoral degree and licensure. Special requirements include documented knowledge in eight core areas, two years of postdoctoral experience in an approved fellowship or residency, a written exam and an oral exam.

Neuropsychology Job Outlook

Clinical psychologists as a whole can expect to earn a median annual salary of $82,510, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The bottom 10% of earners make about $47,010 and the top 90% can earn about $167,460 per year.

These psychologists should also see a 10% growth in employment from 2021 to 2031, according to the BLS.

Your salary depends in part on where you live. See how location can impact neuropsychologist earnings below.

Top-Paying States

According to the BLS, the top-paying states for clinical psychologists include:

New Jersey (where the annual mean salary is $143,150)

Delaware ($129,450)

Oregon ($126,230)

California ($122,790)

New York ($120,350)

Top-Paying Metropolitan Areas

Clinical psychologists have higher earning potential in larger metropolitan areas. The current top-paying metropolitan areas for clinical psychologists include:

San Diego-Carlsbad, California ($136,630)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California ($134,200)

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington ($133,060)

Napa, California ($130,540)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California ($129,880)

Top-Paying Industries

As you think about stepping into your first role as a neuropsychologist, you may also want to consider the top-paying industries for clinical psychologists. These industries include:

Employment services

Home healthcare services

Other ambulatory care services

Offices of other health practitioners

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Neuropsychologists

How long does it take to become a neuropsychologist?

It can take up to 15 years to become a neuropsychologist. The time frame depends on how much schooling and training you pursue.

Is it hard to become a neuropsychologist?

Yes, becoming a neuropsychologist is a difficult process that requires extensive schooling, training and testing.

Do neuropsychologists go to medical school?

No, neuropsychologists do not go to medical school. Neuropsychologists study the brain-behavior connection through testing and analyses. Neuropsychiatrists are doctors who attended medical school and can prescribe medications for treatment.

