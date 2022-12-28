How To Become A Homicide Detective: Steps, Skills And Salary

If you have a strong sense of judgment and like to solve problems, you may be interested in learning how to become a homicide detective. It’s stressful work with high stakes, but this criminal justice career path can also be extremely rewarding.

Homicide detectives investigate crimes that resulted in death and ultimately carry out arrests with the evidence they find. These detectives have the opportunity—and responsibility—to provide tangible closure for victims’ families.

What Is a Homicide Detective?

Detectives are entrusted with more serious cases than police officers. Homicide detectives investigate suspicious deaths. They collaborate with crime scene investigators and forensic specialists to evaluate evidence, find the cause of death and determine the nature of the crime.

Depending on the size of the police force, homicide detectives may work together in a unit supervised by a lieutenant.

When they aren’t analyzing an active crime scene, homicide detectives follow up on leads for their cases. They interview anyone involved in the case, prepare warrants and conduct searches. They spend more time at their desks than you might see on TV—these detectives must do paperwork and keep their caseloads organized.

Once a homicide detective has gathered enough evidence, they may arrest suspects. The detective then prepares and submits a report to the prosecutor, who decides which charges to bring forward. If the case goes to trial, homicide detectives may be called to testify in court.

How to Become a Homicide Detective

You can’t jump into being a homicide detective right away. Detectives earn their rank through years of experience, and this position is often the last step of their career path.

Get an Education

The first step in becoming a homicide detective is to earn a high school diploma or the equivalent, such as a GED certificate. Most police departments do not require a college degree, but earning a degree can help set you apart from other candidates when seeking a job or promotion.

If you want to expand your knowledge without committing to a four-year college program, consider earning a two-year criminal justice degree or a related associate degree. You can also volunteer at your local police department to get a feel for the work.

Most federal agencies do require a bachelor’s in criminal justice or a similar field.

Attend Police Academy

Homicide detectives start out as police officers, so you’ll need to graduate from a police academy. The program prepares you for a career in law enforcement—and for the exams you’ll need to pass.

Each state sets its own requirements for enrolling, and some require police officer candidates to attend a jurisdiction-specific police academy. In California, for example, trainees must complete the Regular Basic Course at one of 42 certified academies.

You can complete a full-time program in about six months or opt for an extended version that offers weekend classes. Some jurisdictions enroll new recruits in a police academy after they are hired.

Pass Exams to Become a Police Officer

Police officers must pass an extensive background check and a strenuous physical fitness test. There is also a written examination, which typically covers knowledge about the field, communication skills and reasoning.

Applicants may also have to pass a polygraph, a psychological exam and a medical exam to make sure they are fit for duty.

Gain Experience in Law Enforcement

Depending on the age requirements in your state, you may not be able to start working as a police officer right away. If you’re under 21, you might have to start as a community service officer or cadet before being promoted to police officer. Once you’re hired, you will have to complete a probationary period.

Entry-level police officers are usually assigned to a patrol unit. They respond to calls, accidents and crime scenes; coordinate traffic; book suspects; and take on other day-to-day policing responsibilities.

Aim for Promotion to Become a Homicide Detective

After gaining a few years of experience, you can apply for a promotion to become a detective. At the Los Angeles Police Department, for example, police officers need to complete a detective examination and an interview process. After earning that rank, detectives can join the homicide unit—if there is one—and specialize in homicide investigations.

Important Skills for Homicide Detectives

Detectives need a strong understanding of the law and legal system. But there are many other traits that make a skilled detective.

Detectives must be excellent communicators with strong interviewing skills. Since they often work with people who are in crisis, detectives must demonstrate empathy while staying in control of the situation. They should also be observant and skeptical, reading between the lines to identify leads. It’s crucial that detectives remain calm under pressure and maintain a high standard of ethics.

Homicide detectives also need strong organization, file management and reporting skills. Depending on the scope of the case, they may need media training as well.

Homicide Detective Salary and Job Outlook

Salary

Detectives have a challenging job, but their pay is well above average. The median wage for detectives and criminal investigators was $83,640 in May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In comparison, the median wage for all workers was $45,760. Detectives make the most at the federal level, with a median annual wage of $93,970.

As government employees, those who work in law enforcement usually receive extra perks. They often have good benefits, a pension plan and options for early retirement.

Projected Career Growth

The demand for police officers and detectives is predicted to increase by 3% from 2021 to 2031, according to the BLS. That’s a slower rate than the 5% expected growth across all occupations.

Demand can change depending on state and local budgets, and it can vary significantly depending on location. For example, areas like Los Angeles have a higher need for detectives than small towns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About How to Become a Homicide Detective

What is a homicide detective?

A homicide detective investigates crimes that result in death. These professionals work alongside crime scene investigators and forensic analysts to determine the scope of such crimes.

What do detectives do on a daily basis?

If there is an active crime scene, detectives respond quickly and search for evidence. Afterward, they conduct interviews, write reports, prepare and carry out warrants and arrest any suspects. They may also be asked to testify in court.

