How to Become A Growth Investor

There are many ways of classifying stocks. We have big companies (large cap) and small (small cap), for example. Or as an investor, you might specialize in companies that operate in a field that you know well or in which you see potential, such as technology, energy, or healthcare. Those kinds of classifications are self-explanatory, and understood by most people, but arguably the most important distinction is less easy for newcomers to investing to understand: growth versus value.

What Is A Growth Stock?

In theory, investors buy stock in a company to get a share in that company’s profits. That isn’t always the case, though; sometimes a stock has value because of what a company might be, not what it is right now. Such a stock is usually referred to as a "growth stock." Put simply, a growth stock is exactly what the name implies. It is a stock that you buy because you believe that the company will grow significantly in the future.

A simple enough idea, but what does growth actually mean for potential investors?

The simplest definition of growth is rising sales numbers. There are other things that usually go along with that, of course, such as an increasing head count at the company, expanded facilities for production or distribution, and so on. It also implies that the overall monetary value of a company’s total issued shares (its market capitalization or "market cap") is increasing too. Counterintuitively, what it doesn’t necessarily mean is that the company is increasing its profits.

For example, Amazon (AMZN) is arguably the greatest growth story of the last couple of decades. Their trailing twelve-month revenue has increased from around $8.5 billion fifteen years ago to approximately $322 billion today. Until quite recently, though, that didn’t actually translate into commensurate growth in profit. Sustained growth for any company takes continual investment. Growth companies typically invest almost all of their profit, sometimes even more than they make, every year, resulting in earnings don’t grow, and sometimes are even negative.

3 Things to Look for In A Growth Stock

If the logical measure of a company’s success is how much money it makes, and if that rule doesn’t apply to growth stocks, what should investors look for instead?

One: First, there has to be a convincing story, a reason to believe that the company’s success in growing revenue can continue. Amazon was a leader in the rapidly growing e-commerce field, for example, and a large part of Tesla's (TSLA) gains are based on the increasing realization that electric vehicles (EVs) are going to dominate auto sales before too long. They are both leaders in growing markets that reflect a fundamental change in consumer preferences and behavior.

Two: Second, there has to be a good management team with the proven ability to increase sales. If you have ever watched "Shark Tank," you will know that the sharks will shy away from even the best sounding idea if there is no record of sales and growth, and will often write big checks to invest in products that make no sense to them if the numbers are right.

A product can seem to have a lot of appeal, but the only test that matters is whether or not the managers of that company can get people to buy it. A good story is one thing, but if it doesn’t translate to money in the bank, there is something wrong somewhere.

Three: Third, you need evidence that other investors feel the same way as you about a stock that you like. In reality, the only thing that causes a stock’s price to increase is the number and determination of buyers as opposed to sellers. The stock might represent a great idea, but if nobody is buying it, for whatever reason, its price won’t increase.

In order to see and interpret that evidence, of course, you have to look at the chart.

Reading Charts for Growth Stocks

By definition, if you are looking for evidence of other people buying a stock before investing yourself, it is impossible to buy at the bottom. In fact, it is quite possible that when you do buy, the stock will be at or near its recent highs. But that shouldn’t put a growth investor off.

If I showed you the chart below, for example, you might think you have missed the opportunity to buy this stock at a decent price:

That, however, is the chart for Amazon from October of 2008 through October of 2011. If we extend that out to today, we see this:

Clearly, buying at the "top" on the first chart wouldn’t have been such a bad idea after all!

The point is that by 2011, the story of e-commerce and Amazon was well known. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his team had demonstrated not only that they could survive, they could even thrive in dire economic conditions. That had pushed the stock up in the first chart, but as you can see in the second, that move was only the beginning. The nominal price of the stock wasn’t all that relevant, but the emerging story and proven performance were, and gains were exponential from that point.

A Strategy for Buying Growth Stocks

Look a little more at the two charts above, and you will notice something that investors often take for granted but is an important thing for growth investors to understand. Not even AMZN, with its great story, visionary management and proven ability to grow, moved up in a straight line. The individual candles on the charts represent whole months of price movement, which smooths out daily fluctuations. Even so, you can see there are plenty of red candles (representing down months for the stock) mixed with the positive green candles.

For growth investors who have a strong aversion to buying at the top of a chart, those red candles are opportunities.

They represent times when the market was responding to short-term stimuli, either in a general sense regarding the economy or something specific to the stock. Either way, as long as whatever that was didn’t significantly impact the long-term story and ability of the company to take advantage of it, they were temporary setbacks and therefore chances for investors to jump in.

A “buy the dips” strategy like this takes courage and commitment from an investor. You have to believe the story completely and trust in the long-term, even as others are selling. If you can do that, though, it can pay off handsomely over time.

Final Note

So, to sum it all up, if you want to become a growth investor, you first have to understand what to look for: an easy to understand, compelling story, a proven ability to execute a plan to take advantage of that story, and a long-term upward trajectory for the stock. Then you have to devise a strategy for buying that suits your temperament. If you like to follow the crowd, buy during an upswing. If not, look for occasional pullbacks.

However you do it, remember that growth investing is a long-term endeavor. It can tie up capital for a long time, but as you can see if you look at the big growth story stocks such as Amazon, Google (GOOG), Tesla, Apple (AAPL), among others, it can also pay off handsomely.

