How To Become A Cybersecurity Consultant: Salary, Education And Career Outlook

For an organization to ensure all-around protection of its networks and digital assets, the expertise of a cybersecurity consultant is paramount. Becoming a cybersecurity consultant, however, takes extensive time and work.

This article details the paths you can take to build a consultancy career in cybersecurity. We also explore cybersecurity consultant salary averages and growth projections for these professionals, along with how to find cybersecurity consultant jobs.

What Is a Cybersecurity Consultant?

Cybersecurity consultants protect their clients’ networks and digital assets. They do so through security evaluations, risk assessments, the development of security policies and prompt responses to cyberattacks.

These cybersecurity professionals may also be called information security consultants, network security consultants or database security consultants. They serve a wide array of clients in the finance, telecoms, healthcare, e-commerce, government and manufacturing sectors.

Cybersecurity consultants may work in-house. However, some prefer working with a variety of clients through security consulting firms or on a freelance basis.

Most cybersecurity consultants are generalists because their role cuts across multiple aspects of cyber defense. However, day-to-day responsibilities may vary depending on the security situation.

For the purpose of this article, we’ll place the roles of cybersecurity consultants into three categories: prevention, detection and response.

Prevention: Cybersecurity consultants who specialize in prevention focus on keeping unauthorized individuals from accessing an organization’s networks and systems. Tasks in this category include:

Studying and applying the latest authentication protocols

Performing vulnerability testing

Drawing up new security protocols aimed at tightening the organization’s cyber defense

Configuring access rules to the firewall

Detection: Cybersecurity consultants who work in this category seek to discover and understand vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure. These professionals focus on:

Establishing a threat analysis schedule

Interviewing staff to ascertain the root of security breaches

Presenting test findings to the client via whitepapers and technical reports

Response: This category hones in on recognizing and reacting to cyberattacks. A consultant’s incident response plan involves:

Analyzing breaches

Advising in-house security teams on the best defense strategies

Supervising the implementation of solutions

Skills Needed to Work as a Cybersecurity Consultant

Cybersecurity job requirements include proficiency in both technical and nontechnical skills. Below we outline the hard and soft skills that IT security consultants should have.

Technical Skills

In-depth understanding of cyberspace and industry standards

Experience in ethical hacking

Fluency in programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, Python, Golang, SQL and shell scripting

Knowledge of operating systems including Linux, UNIX and Windows

Experience working with proxies, load balancers, firewalls and security monitoring tools

Proficiency in IT architecture and infrastructure

Cryptography

Soft Skills

Documentation and organizational skills

Communication

Critical thinking

Time management skill

Leadership skill

Adaptability

Teamwork

Cybersecurity Consultant Salary and Outlook

According to Payscale, the average cybersecurity consultant earns over $88,000 per year. This average is 52% more than the national average salary for all workers nationwide.

The demand for cybersecurity experts has increased drastically over the last decade. In 2016, the unemployment rate for this sector dropped to 0%, and it has since remained within that range. Moreover, Cybersecurity Ventures recently projected that there would be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings by 2025.

These statistics indicate a strong job outlook for cybersecurity consultants.

How to Become a Cybersecurity Consultant

Earn a Degree

According to Burning Glass Institute, 44% of job listings for computer support specialists, including cybersecurity consultants, require candidates to have at least a bachelor’s degree. You can acquire a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a related major like information technology and computer science.

A master’s degree in cybersecurity or digital forensics can also increase your chances of landing a more senior role.

That said, having a college degree is no longer a prerequisite for many cybersecurity positions. Alternatives to traditional degrees do exist. For example, prospective network security consultants can also break into the field via immersive cybersecurity bootcamps.

The bootcamp option is ideal for people who want to pivot their careers without investing in a full degree program. Cybersecurity bootcamp tuition can range from $9,000 to $20,000.

Gain Experience

You can’t become a credible cybersecurity consultant overnight. Before you become eligible to work as a security consultant, you must build experience from the ground up in the cybersecurity landscape.

After earning a degree or completing a bootcamp, it’s time to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. Some junior roles you can start with include the following.

IT auditor

Penetration tester

Incident responder

Information security analyst

Digital forensic examiner

Three to five years of experience in any of the above roles can enhance your knowledge of cyber defense as well as your interpersonal skills. After sharpening these skills, you can advance to administrative roles.

Obtain Certification

Industry certifications verify your professional credibility and give you a competitive advantage in hiring. They can also increase your earning potential.

Popular certifications among seasoned network security professionals include Certified Information Security Manager®, CISSP and CISA. Other industry certifications, including the Certified Security Consultant (CSC℠) designation, are available exclusively to consultants.

According to the International Association of Professional Security Consultants, the CSC certification demonstrates your depth of knowledge and integrity as a security consultant. Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. Alternatively, candidates may be CISSP-certified with four years of experience in cybersecurity.

Apply for Jobs

There are various channels for cybersecurity consultants to find well-paying positions. Setting job alerts on LinkedIn allows you to apply as soon as a new job opening is posted. You can also check the websites of companies you want to work for to see when they post security consultancy positions.

Many employers also advertise open positions on job boards. Some of the best job boards to check for cybersecurity consultancy positions include the following.

