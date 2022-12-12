How To Become A Criminal Investigator: Steps, Certifications And Career Data

Criminal investigators are a crucial part of any working society—they get justice for victims and work to put lawbreakers in jail. Although criminal investigation can be a mentally and physically taxing role, solving crimes comes with its rewards.

This guide offers information on how to become a criminal investigator. We also explore the job outlook for professionals in this criminal justice career, along with salary expectations and available certifications.

What Is a Criminal Investigator?

Criminal investigators work with law enforcement agencies, businesses and individuals to gather evidence and solve crimes.

They rely on science, data and witness testimonies to find facts. Therefore, these professionals typically collaborate with forensic scientists, medical examiners and other law enforcement personnel.

Criminal investigators undergo numerous processes to uncover the truth. An investigator’s day-to-day tasks may include the following:

Analyzing crime scenes

Writing detailed case reports

Examining written records

Interviewing witnesses and suspects

Collecting, analyzing and preparing trial evidence

Testifying their findings in court

How to Become a Criminal Investigator

Requirements for criminal investigator positions may differ based on the state and the type of investigation in question. The following steps are a good starting point for most aspiring investigators.

Get an Education

The first step to becoming a professional in any field is adequate training. Most employers of criminal investigators are satisfied if you have a GED or high school diploma. But working for the federal government requires a bachelor’s in criminal justice or a related major like criminology, forensic science or psychology.

Earning a bachelor’s degree requires time, money and discipline. It takes about four years and 120 credits to complete a bachelor’s degree program at an accredited college. Tuition and fees for in-state students at public universities cost $9,375 per year on average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Gain Experience

Many employers require criminal investigator applicants to have professional law enforcement experience. In this case, working as a police officer or detective counts as valid experience.

However, becoming a police officer involves its own set of steps. After obtaining your high school diploma or GED certificate, you might need to earn a bachelor’s degree, depending on the agency or police department where you plan to work. You’ll then have to pass a law enforcement entrance exam, which grants admission into a police academy.

Consider Earning Certification

Certification verifies a professional’s level of expertise in their field. After gaining some law enforcement experience, you might earn certification to set yourself apart from other applicants in the criminal investigation space.

Some of the most recognized designations for aspiring criminal investigators are the Certified Legal Investigator and Professional Certified Investigator® credentials. The following section offers more details about these designations.

Certifications for Criminal Investigators

While certifications can increase your chances of getting hired, these credentials are not a prerequisite for becoming a criminal investigator. They may, however, boost your credibility and earning potential.

Let’s break down the two most popular certifications for criminal investigators.

Certified Legal Investigator

As its name implies, this designation is exclusive to legal investigators—professionals who assist attorneys in obtaining evidence in preparation for trial. The National Association of Legal Investigators created the CLI designation in 1978 to affirm that its holders possess superior competence in the field of legal investigation.

To qualify for this designation, you must:

Earn licensure if it is required by the state where you intend to practice.

Have at least five years of work experience as an investigator. Alternatively, you can substitute 60 semester hours for one year of work experience.

Submit a 1,000-word research paper on any investigative subject 30 days before the established test date.

Score at least 70% on the oral and written tests.

Professional Certified Investigator

The Professional Certified Investigator certification indicates that the holder has in-depth experience in security investigations and case management. ASIS International issues this credential, which validates investigators’ ability to collect valuable information through tactics like interviews, interrogation and surveillance.

This certification is ideal for all criminal investigators. To obtain it, you must:

Have three to five years of investigative experience (depending on educational qualification) and at least two years of case management experience

Have full-time employment experience in a security-related role

Not have been convicted of any criminal offense that would reflect poorly on the certification program

Sign the ASIS certification code of conduct

Pass the PCI examination, which consists of 140 questions

Important Skills for Criminal Investigators

Surveillance Skills

Criminal investigators must learn to blend in and observe persons of interest without raising suspicion.

Perceptiveness

Investigators must be detail-oriented, aware of their surroundings and able to anticipate people’s reactions in specific situations.

Analytical Skills

A criminal investigator must be able to process information through critical thinking and logical reasoning to derive conclusions and make decisions.

Communication

Investigators must know how to persuade material witnesses and criminals to provide accurate statements. They must also learn to present their findings concisely in reports and in court.

Physical Strength

Criminal investigators must be physically strong enough to apprehend criminals before backup arrives.

Criminal Investigator Salary and Job Outlook

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), investigators earn a median annual salary of $83,640. The BLS also projects that the employment rate of criminal investigators will decline by 1% from 2021 to 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Requirements for a Criminal Investigator

Is criminal investigation a good career?

Criminal investigation is a suitable career for individuals who enjoy solving puzzles and who are passionate about justice. Investigators also make above-average salaries, according to the BLS.

How do I start my career as an investigator?

You can start your career as an investigator by getting an education and attending a police academy. After gaining professional law enforcement experience, you can pursue a criminal investigator career.

What skills do you need to be a criminal investigator?

Working as a criminal investigator requires surveillance skills, perceptiveness, physical strength and analytical and communication skills.

