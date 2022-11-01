How To Become A Counseling Psychologist: Education And Licensure

Are you fascinated with the human brain and mental health? Are you drawn to a holistic approach to wellness that incorporates all aspects of life? Do your friends approach you to ask about their problems and obstacles? Do you love being in school?

If you answered yes to the above questions, counseling psychology might be the career for you. What is counseling psychology? This article explores the field and how to become a counseling psychologist, including education requirements, the path to licensure and career outlook.

What Is Counseling Psychology?

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), counseling psychology is a field of therapy that uses a variety of tools and methods to help people improve their lives. Counseling psychology aims to reduce distress, relieve maladjustment and address crises. Practitioners in this field work toward their goals while accounting for and respecting clients’ cultures.

Counseling psychologists observe and interview their patients. They might also perform psychological tests with the goal of assessing, diagnosing and treating their patients’ emotional and mental disorders. Counseling psychologists may also design treatment programs for their patients, often in partnership with medical personnel.

These professionals typically work in health practitioners’ offices. They might also work in outpatient care centers and hospitals.

Education Requirements for a Counseling Psychologist

Counseling psychologists must complete a bachelor’s and a doctoral degree. Many also earn a master’s in counseling psychology or a related subject. Only after completing a doctorate can candidates apply for licensure and start working as mental healthcare professionals.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

Aspiring counseling psychologists typically start off by earning a bachelor’s in psychology. An undergraduate degree in psychology takes about four years to complete and comprises around 120 credits.

Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in psychology take courses like introduction to general psychology, introduction to statistics, psychology of aging, introduction to abnormal psychology and education psychology.

Earn a Master’s Degree

After completing a bachelor’s degree, most prospective counseling psychologists earn a master’s in psychology or counseling before entering a doctoral program. A master’s is not technically required for licensure, but a doctorate is, and many doctoral programs ask applicants to have master’s degrees.

Most master’s programs require applicants to submit GRE or GMAT scores and demonstrate a minimum 3.0 undergraduate GPA.

Once in a psychology master’s program, students can expect to spend two years completing 60 to 75 credits to earn their graduate degree. Common courses in psychology graduate programs include memory and the brain, principles of neuroscience, psychological statistics and group dynamics.

Students pursuing master’s degrees in psychology may specialize their studies in areas like counseling psychology, child psychology, clinical psychology, forensic psychology, business psychology and sport psychology.

Earn a Doctorate

Before applying for licensure, aspiring counseling psychologists must earn a doctoral degree. Some specialized doctoral programs for counseling psychology admit students coming straight from their undergraduate programs. However, most counseling psychologists earn a master’s degree before earning their doctorate.

Completion times for doctoral degrees vary widely, but most take four to six years to earn. Learners who plan to earn licensure should attend APA-accredited doctoral programs.

Internship and Postdoctoral Hour Requirements

According to the APA, psychology students in doctoral programs should accrue at least 2,000 supervised clinical hours during their internships and another 2,000 hours during their postdoctoral training to meet most state licensing requirements.

Supervised clinical hour requirements vary among states. Only three states—Washington, Alabama and Utah—do not require postdoc experience.

Counseling Psychologist Licensure Requirements

After completing a doctoral program and all required supervised clinical hours, prospective counseling psychologists must apply for state licensure. Though exact licensing requirements vary among states, all states require psychologists to pass the Examination for the Professional Practice in Psychology (EPPP).

The EPPP exam is a computer-based test that consists of 225 multiple-choice questions. Test-takers have four hours and 15 minutes to complete the test. In most cases, a passing score is 500, which involves answering about 70% of the questions correctly. The exam fee is $450. Most testing centers also charge an additional $65 fee.

Continuing Education Requirements

The learning doesn’t stop for counseling psychologists after they earn licensure.

In California, for instance, the state’s Board of Psychology requires psychologists to earn 36 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain licensure. In Texas, 40 hours of continuing education are required every renewal period. New York, like California, also requires 36 hours—but only every three years.

Check with your state’s governing board for specific continuing education requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions About Counseling Psychology

What’s the difference between a counselor, a therapist and a psychologist?

Counselors typically use practical methods to address their clients’ issues. Therapists often go deeper by helping their patients understand the root of their challenges. Psychologists focus more on improving their patients’ mental and emotional health.

What skills do you need to be a counseling psychologist?

Counseling psychologists draw on many skills in their everyday work, such as empathy, listening, communication, boundary-setting, critical thinking and business management.

How do you become a counseling psychologist in the U.S.?

To become a counseling psychologist in the U.S., you have to earn a postdoctoral degree in psychology. After completing an internship and postdoctoral training, you must pass the EPPP exam to gain licensure.

