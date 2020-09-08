How to Be A Value Investor

Value is a universal concept. We all want to get value when we buy something, so how does one become a value investor? To become one, you first have to know what one is. One of the most confusing of those distinctions for new investors attempting to control their own portfolios is between "growth" and "value."

What Is A "Value Investor"?

Logically, you might think that both growth and value are equally important to an investor. If you buy any stock, it is because you think the company will grow at some point and also because you think it is good value at the price. While all that is true, the two different investing styles are about which takes priority for you as an investor.

Is what matters most to you is whether a stock is "cheap" right now? Or do you look only to the future and to what the stock and the company can become? If you feel compelled to hunt for bargains, then you are, by nature, a value investor. On the other hand, if future potential is key for you, you are a natural growth investor. However, each investing style has times when one is more appropriate than the other.

When the economy is growing quickly, for example, growth stocks may fare better than value stocks. In less optimistic times, growth is questionable regardless of whatever the company does, so value is generally more important in those situations.

Even if value investing isn’t necessarily your natural style, it is important to understand what it is, and to do that you first need to understand what "value" means in investing terms.

Price Versus Value

Oscar Wilde once said that problem with the young people of his generation was that they "know the price of everything, but the value of nothing." While the quote shows that the bias of an older generation against a younger is nothing new, it also hints at the difference between the concepts of price and value. That is what's important for investors to understand.

In order to become an effective value investor, you must learn what to look for in a value stock, and the first thing to consider is that, while the price of a stock is one factor in its value, it is not the only one. In fact, in many ways, it isn’t even the most important.

In other words, as counterintuitive as it sounds, it is possible for a stock priced at $1 to be expensive, while one priced at $1,000 could be cheap.

How is that possible?

Let’s assume that there are two companies with the same size, have the same recent and projected growth rates and the same sales and profit margins. Company A, however, whose stock is trading at $1, has divided itself into 100 million shares, while Company B has only issued 10,000 shares in total. That would mean that, with the same level of profits and the same prospects, Company A's shares have a total value of $100 million ($1x100 million), while Company B has a total valuation of just $10 million ($1,000x10,000).

In that example, Company A's stock would be a lot "cheaper" in price terms than Company B's, but not better value. If both companies' profit over the last year were $100 million, each share in Company A would represent $1 in profit (100 million dollars of profit divided by 100 million shares), while each share in Company B would represent $10 in profit. (100 million dollars of profit divided by 10,000 shares).

What that ultimately means is that shares in Company B are more expensive in price, but represent ten times better value.

The P/E Ratio

Fortunately, you don’t have to do all those calculations to assess the value of a stock in terms of its earnings each time you are considering buying something. For example, if you look at Microsoft's (MSFT) relevant page on Nasdaq.com, the calculation is done for you in what is called the Price to Earnings or P/E ratio (take a look, right here). That number is calculated by dividing the price of the stock (P) by the amount of the company’s earnings that one share represents (E).

In general terms, the lower the P/E, the better the value, but it isn’t quite that simple.

There are two types of P/E: trailing, which uses the earnings over the last twelve months, and forward, which uses analysts’ projections for the next twelve months. Each have advantages and disadvantages. The trailing P/E uses actual reported numbers, so is more reliable than a ratio based on analysts’ guesses, but those numbers are historical, and stocks are priced more on what they are expected to do than what they have done in the past.

Whichever you use, though, a stock’s P/E should always be considered in context.

Using the above example, MSFT’s trailing P/E at the time of writing was 39.74. That was a little higher than the average for the S&P 500, which at the time was 36.19. That might suggest that MSFT was not good value. However, if you compare MSFT to the average P/E for software companies, which at the time was over 50, one could argue that the stock is cheap.

There is one other important context in which to consider P/E: Growth.

The PEG Ratio

It is possible for a company’s stock to have a high P/E ratio, even against industry peers, but for it still to represent value. If a company is growing at a rapid rate and is expected to continue on the same path, then what it did last year is often a misleading statistic. The opposite is also true. A company but where growth has stalled may have a low P/E but not represent good value as an investment.

To take this into account, value investors use the P/E to Growth (PEG) ratio.

The PEG Ratio is calculated by dividing the one-year trailing P/E by the average annual growth over the next few years, as forecast by Wall Street analysts.

Here's an example: ABC and XYZ are two different companies in the same industry, and both have P/Es of 20. Based on past performance and market conditions, ABC is expected to grow by 10% next year, while XYZ is expected to grow by 40%. ABC would have a PEG of 2.0 (20 divided by 10), while XYZ’s PEG would be 0.5 (20 divided by 40).

Based on expected growth, XYZ would be the better investment. A lower PEG ratio indicates better value in comparative terms. In more general terms, a PEG of under 1.0, indicating that the P/E ratio is below the percentage expected growth, is taken as an indicator of good value.

Other Factors

I wish I could tell you that it was that simple; that becoming a successful value investor was simply a matter of going to Nasdaq.com and looking up a couple of numbers. Of course, it isn’t that simple. Value is not purely an objective, empirical concept. There are some subjective things that need to be considered too.

Is the company in an industry that is growing in popularity with consumers, or is about to? Is there any new competition on the horizon? Is the management team able to harness any opportunity there is and turn it into revenue? Are general economic conditions about to change, for better or worse?

All of those things and more go into assessing whether or not a stock represents value, but a clear definition of what constitutes a value investor, and even value itself, is essential before you attempt that. Then, an understanding of P/E and PEG Ratios will help you to objectively assess a stock before you start to consider the subjective influences.

That won’t guarantee that everything you buy will go up in price, but identifying value will increase your chances of that result and therefore, ultimately, make you a more successful value investor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.