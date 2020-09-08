How to Be A Momentum Investor

Most people are aware that the basic object of trading and investing is to sell something for more than you paid for it. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to always be bargain hunting. There are times when the best approach is not to "buy low and sell high," as the adage goes, but to "buy high and sell higher." That strategy is known as momentum investing, and it is an important concept for investors to understand.

What is A Momentum Trade?

Put simply, a momentum trade, as mentioned above, involves buying high and selling higher. It means joining in a move that is already underway, not trying to pick the bottom of a move down. Inevitably, that means that you will give up some potential profit on a bounce, but there are times when that is your best strategy, and there is often still plenty of money to be made when doing it.

One of the most remarkable things about the spectacular recovery in stocks from their coronavirus shutdown lows in March of 2020 to record highs by the end of August was that the major indices hit those highs based on quite narrow strength. The Dow, the S&P 500 and even the Nasdaq split into two definite groups over those five months: there were leaders and there were laggards.

The leaders, stocks like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN), were driven higher by the realization that the strange circumstances of those times would not impact their sales or performance very much, leaving them in an even stronger relative position when the economic recovery was complete. On the other hand, stocks in industries that would bear the brunt of the impact, such as airlines, got left behind.

Over that time, buying low meant buying the laggards, but they were low for a reason. The best way to make money was to buy the leaders, even though those stocks looked anything but "cheap."

Let’s take TSLA as an example. If you were considering buying that stock three months or so into that recovery, you would have been looking at a chart that looked like this:

Buying the stock at that point would have made absolutely no sense if you were following the advice to buy low and sell high. You would believe that you had already missed that opportunity. After all, TSLA had gained 150% from its low, right? Well, here’s what happened after that:

TSLA’s momentum continued, taking it up another 150% from that point. Clearly, buying high and selling higher is often a good idea, particularly in a strongly directional but narrowly focused market.

What Causes Momentum?

Momentum trading is in many ways counterintuitive, but the reasoning behind it is perfectly logical. The price of a stock is simply a record of where the last trade took place. There is no magic that makes that trade take place at a higher level than before. It is just that, on average, there are more people who think it goes higher than there are who think the opposite. If the circumstances that have caused that imbalance remain, so will the imbalance, and the price will continue to increase.

Then there are the dynamics of momentum itself.

For starters, people want to be associated with winners, so success attracts buyers, forcing ever higher prices. Secondly, FOMO, the fear of missing out, is a real thing in trading, often for good reason. Managers of growth funds that didn’t own a stock like TSLA when it started to run up have to get involved at some point, and those funds often control billions of dollars. When they release details of the fund at the end of the month or quarter, they don’t want to be the one fund manager that didn’t own such a high-profile, high-flying name. They don’t care that the stock is up triple digits from its low already, circumstances make them buyers anyway.

A strong move up can often be self-perpetuating. Far from the higher price putting off new buyers as economic theory says it should, it actually attracts them.

That is momentum.

How do You Spot It?

The obvious answer to that question, of course, is that you look at the chart. If something is moving consistently in one direction, it has momentum.

It isn’t quite that simple, though. What you are looking for as a trader or investor is not just momentum, but sustainable momentum, and there is a simple technical analysis that traders use all the time and that you can use to identify that kind of move: Moving Average (MA) crossovers.

Moving Averages smooth out the natural volatility in price and give a sense of a trend. What you are looking for as a momentum investor is a time when the short-term trend is strong enough to cause a shift in a longer-term trend. That is apparent when a short-term trend indicator, like a 50-day moving average, crosses over a longer-term trend line, like a 100-day average. When that 50-day MA moves from below the 100-day to above it, that is seen as an indicator of confirmed upward momentum and it makes the stock a buy.

Basically, it looks like this:

In this case, the MA crossover would have prompted you to buy AAPL in early June at a (split adjusted) price of around $85. The stock hit a high just below $140 less than three months later, so clearly the momentum continued.

There are other, somewhat more complex and refined technical analyses that traders also use to identify momentum, but for most investors, the simple evidence of your own eyes and the confirmation provided by a 50-100-day MA crossover give reliable and early enough indication and can be used effectively.

Momentum investing isn’t hard. It is essentially about understanding one of the most basic things about trading: just because something is high when compared to where it was a short time ago, that doesn’t mean that it can’t go higher still. To do it effectively though, it helps to understand what drives stocks higher in the first place, so you can assess the likelihood of the move continuing, and to have a technical confirmation of that likelihood.

Put all that together and you will be well on your way to not just being a momentum investor but, far more importantly, to being a successful one.

