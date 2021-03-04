How To Avoid Writing Or Receiving A Bounced Check (And Remedies For Both Situations)

Most people don’t set out to write or deposit a check they know will bounce. However, it’s important to know the basics of bounced checks and how to handle each situation in case you encounter the unexpected.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to avoid writing or receiving a bad check, potential penalties and what to do if you write or receive one.

What Happens When a Check Bounces?

A bounced check is another name for a check that’s met with non-sufficient funds, also abbreviated as NSF. This means that there’s not enough money in the account of the person or company that wrote the check to cover the amount of the check. If you wonder where the phrased “bounced check” comes from, think of a check hitting your account and bouncing right off because there’s not enough money to pay it. It’s the worst “boing” sound in the personal finance world.

A bounced check can happen for several reasons. Whether you’re the one writing or receiving the check, a check can bounce because:

Anticipation. You expected to receive an influx of cash that would cover a check, but that money becomes delayed.

You expected to receive an influx of cash that would cover a check, but that money becomes delayed. Bank error. While rare, it’s always possible that your bank will think you don’t have the funds available in your account to cover a check you’ve written.

While rare, it’s always possible that your bank will think you don’t have the funds available in your account to cover a check you’ve written. Closed account. If you changed banks, it’s possible you forgot that you still had an outstanding check floating around.

If you changed banks, it’s possible you forgot that you still had an outstanding check floating around. Delayed deposit. Someone you wrote the check to held onto it forever and happened to deposit it when you were low on funds.

Someone you wrote the check to held onto it forever and happened to deposit it when you were low on funds. Fraud. Some people write checks knowing full well that they don’t have the funds necessary to pay them. They then use the checks to pay for goods and leave the person holding the check stuck without the cash.

Some people write checks knowing full well that they don’t have the funds necessary to pay them. They then use the checks to pay for goods and leave the person holding the check stuck without the cash. Lazy checkbook balancing. If you forgot to write down that you wrote a check, you could look at your balance and think you have more money available than you really do.

What Are the Consequences of Writing or Depositing a Bounced Check?

Whether you’re writing or depositing a bad check, there are always repercussions.

Criminal and Civil Charges

While laws vary by state, you run the risk of criminal charges if you write bad checks. While most states classify a bad check offense as a misdemeanor, there’s the potential of facing felony charges depending on the check amount.

If you fail to make a bad check you’ve written right, the person you wrote the bad check to can take you to civil court. If a judge finds that you’re liable for payment, you may have to pay fines in addition to the amount of the check. The liabilities and penalties that will apply vary by state law.

Frustration and Financial Risk

If you deposit a check that bounces, you’ll no doubt be frustrated by not having the money you were promised, in addition to the fees your bank might charge. To make the check right, you may have to seek legal assistance or hire a collection firm, both of which cost more money. You may also ultimately be unable to recover the money and be out both the items you sold and the funds.

Being out of the cash from the sale could put your business or family at financial risk, too. If you were counting on that revenue, you might find it challenging to meet your other financial obligations. Several bad checks can be a financial nightmare, especially for business owners.

Reporting to Consumer Reporting Agencies

If you habitually write bad checks, you could find that your name gets reported to agencies like Telecheck and ChexSystems. The consumer reporting agencies connect banking information to retailers who accept checks and let them know if a particular checking account number or name is a high risk.

Not only could you find that you won’t be able to write checks at most retailers anymore. You also could have difficulty opening a bank account since banks also report to these agencies.

Overdraft/NSF Fees

First, you’ll usually be charged an NSF fee, commonly called an overdraft fee, by your bank. In 2019 alone, banks charged U.S. customers over $11 billion in overdraft fees.

While the fees vary by bank, the current average fee is $24.38, according to the Forbes Advisor 2020 checking account fee survey, which can put an even bigger dent in your account if you’re low on funds. Traditional banks and credit unions charge an average overdraft fee of just over $29, while online banks charge an average overdraft fee of just over $16.

If you’re depositing a bad check, that overdraft fee is an unwelcome debit when you expect to add to your account balance.

How Can I Avoid Writing a Bounced Check?

To help you avoid writing bad checks, you should:

Respect your balance. Even if you’re anticipating a deposit, don’t write a check if you don’t have the funds available in your account to cover it.

Even if you’re anticipating a deposit, don’t write a check if you don’t have the funds available in your account to cover it. Stay on top of balancing your checking account. Write down every check you write in your check ledger.

Write down every check you write in your check ledger. Use a debit card. Even if you have checks with your checking or cash management account, you can avoid overdraft charges and bounced check fees by simply using your debit card. In most cases, debit cards won’t process your transaction if you don’t have the funds in your account.

Even if you have checks with your checking or cash management account, you can avoid overdraft charges and bounced check fees by simply using your debit card. In most cases, debit cards won’t process your transaction if you don’t have the funds in your account. Use your bank’s overdraft features. If your bank offers overdraft protection, these account features can help you avoid the fees and embarrassment of writing a bad check.

What Do I Do if I Accidentally Bounce a Check?

First of all, don’t panic. While it may feel uncomfortable and cost you an overdraft fee, it’s easy to make right.

After you realize that you’ve bounced a check, use these steps to get things sorted:

Contact the party to whom you wrote the check. Inform them of your error and ask how they’d like to rectify the situation. Pay the check. Whether through an alternate payment method or having the receiving party send your check back through, make sure you pay the amount owed. Be sure to get a digital or physical receipt that you’ve paid the check, in case you need to show proof to a reporting agency or your bank. Settle up with your bank. Make sure that you’ve deposited funds to cover any fees your bank has charged you to bring your account current.

How Can I Avoid Receiving a Bounced Check?

To help avoid the hassle of finding out you’ve deposited a bad check (which can often take days or weeks to discover), you should:

Only accept checks from people you know. For personal payments, using cash and making digital payments via Venmo or Zelle are more secure ways to receive payments from those you don’t know. Don’t accept a pre-signed check. Make sure whoever’s writing you a check signs it in front of you to ensure they didn’t steal the check. Hold off on spending the money. Even though the funds may show as “available” in your account, it can take several days for a bad check to be returned. Waiting a week to 10 days can help ensure the check has cleared. Verify contact information. Compare the address on a person’s I.D. to the contact information on the check. Don’t be shy about asking for additional contact information like a phone number and date of birth.

What Do I Do if I Deposit a Check That Bounces?

While it may be frustrating not to have the money you expected in your account, take a moment and assume the bounced check you received is an error. A little compassion can go a long way in getting you paid and help you avoid more time-consuming steps.

Contact the person or company that wrote you the check. You can reach out via phone or email, but be sure to document your conversation and explain the problem. Hopefully, the check writer will offer a remedy and you’ll be able to either deposit the check again or have an alternate way of getting the funds you’re owed. Redeposit the check. If you’re close to a physical branch of the bank issuing the check, visit a branch in person and present the check for payment. This can help you avoid incurring any fees your bank might charge if the check is declined a second time. If the check is drawn on an account held at an online bank, you can call the bank to verify funds before depositing the check in your own bank again. Send a letter demanding payment. If you can’t get the check to clear, you can write a letter explaining the situation to the person who wrote the check and their bank (be sure to send a copy to each). You’ll send the letter via certified mail to ensure the recipient signs for the delivery. You can state the time frame the issuer has to pay the check, usually 30 days or using other guidelines per your state’s laws. Your bank can help you with the details. Go to court. If all else fails and the check remains unpaid, you can take the issuer to small claims court. Be sure to review the dollar limits for small claims court in your municipality and, on your court date, bring all your documentation with you so you can show the judge your good faith efforts to pursue payment.

Even if you end up taking someone to court, there’s no guarantee they’ll pay you, even if a judge rules in your favor. You’ll have to decide what remedy seems worth it relative to the amount of the check that bounced.

Bottom Line

You never want to be on the writing or receiving end of a bounced check. However, if the unthinkable happens, you have ways to make both situations right. The best defense against writing or receiving bad checks is to adopt some sound financial practices, stick to a budget and use the available overdraft protections offered by your bank as a safety net.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.