Mainstream financial channels have made a big deal out of the current, furious relief rally (aEURoeIs it a aEUR~V-shapedaEURtm recovery?aEUR they muse). Whether itaEURtms a V, a W, an L, a Nike swoosh or (my favorite) a bathtub, the fact is that many cash flowsaEUR"and hence the dividends they fundaEUR"are under siege.

(This is no surprise. The average bear market lasts 12 to 18 months. We are just beginning month threeaEUR"yikes.)

But all hope is not lost! We can still find secure yields, even reliable monthly dividends to boot, right now. In a moment, weaEURtmll sift through the marketaEURtms trash heap to find these valuable sources of income stability.

First, letaEURtms appreciate and respect how scary this dividend environment is right now. Consider this sobering line from the Wall Street Journal:

aEURoeMore companies have suspended or canceled their dividends so far this year than in the previous 10 years combined, with companies scrambling to preserve cash as the coronavirus pandemic saps revenue.aEUR

Analysts had broadly expected some level of dividend damage. Goldman Sachs surveyed the increasingly worsening economic landscape, as well as several dividend actions, in late March after Wall Street had come to terms with just how serious the pandemicaEURtms fallout would be.

Their read of the tea leaves:

aEURoeWe expect a wave of dividend suspensions, cuts and eliminations will result in (S&P 500) dividends declining by 38% during the next nine months.aEUR

After factoring in an aggregate 9% increase in payouts during Q1, that would result in a 25% year-over-year decline in dividends for the blue-chip index this year.

Let me put it another way: Say you were expecting to collect $40,000 in dividend income from your S&P 500 holdings in 2020. Now, you can expect about $10,000 less. Yikes.

As the WSJ points out, Goldman wasnaEURtmt full of hot air. Worse still is that these dividend cuts arenaEURtmt just happening in low-quality small caps that needed to be culled. Just look at some of the once highly touted names that have been forced to pare back or outright break their commitments to shareholders:

Retirement investors are watching their well-laid plans erupt before their very own eyes. But thankfully, thereaEURtms still time to pull up stakes in these dividend failures and set up camp in some of the marketaEURtms more reliable dividend stocks.

Better still: A handful of companies that are keeping their dividends steady (or even raising them) have another ace in the hole: their monthly payout schedules. While some stocks distribute cash every quarter, twice a year or in a few cases, just once every 365 days, monthly dividend payers deliver income as frequently as many American workplaces.

ItaEURtms perfect for planning out your finances. Monthly dividends also provide a compounding boost if youaEURtmre reinvesting those dividends. And these regular payouts provide much-needed peace of mindaEUR"something in short supply these days.

LetaEURtms discuss a select group of monthly dividend stocks, yielding between about 5% and 10%, with the ability to grind this crisis out.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

LetaEURtms start with Stag Industrial (STAG), an industrial-focused single-tenant real estate investment trust (REIT) that certainly hasnaEURtmt been immune to the pandemic selloff.

Stag Industrial owns 450 buildings representing 91.4 million square feet across 38 states. Given some of the industries that Stag is exposed toaEUR"air freight, auto components, commercial suppliesaEUR"itaEURtms bound to feel some pinch. But a 17% decline from the bull-market highs indicates that while investors are cautious, they donaEURtmt see any grave danger on the horizon. Nor should they.

Stag is taking precautions, of course: The typically acquisitive company has paused M&A to wait out the volatility, and it recently refinanced about $300 million in secured debt originally set to mature this year.

But operations are strong. The company provided a COVID-19 update with little in the way of red flags. Particularly reassuring: Less than 5% of StagaEURtms tenants have asked for rent relief, and that relief is equal to about 1% of annualized based rent. Moreover, the company expects most of it to be short-term deferral of base rent that will eventually be paid back.

StagaEURtms financial backdrop looks secure, too.

