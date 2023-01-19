How To Avoid Mortgage Fraud

Financial crimes targeting unwary consumers are a regular occurrence, especially incidents involving fraud and identity theft. One example of this is mortgage fraud. According to housing data firm CoreLogic, higher risks were recorded during the second quarter of 2022, particularly for certain types of mortgage fraud, such as income fraud and property value fraud.

To avoid being the victim of such scams, it is important to understand exactly what mortgage fraud is as well as some common schemes to look out for.

What Is Mortgage Fraud?

The FBI characterizes mortgage fraud as schemes perpetrated by “individuals acting alone or in collusion with borrowers, loan originators or real estate professionals.” The schemes typically involve an untrue statement or omission of key information in your mortgage application—for example, inflating the size of your income to secure a better interest rate, or lying about the property value to qualify for a larger loan under more favorable terms.

The 2008 housing crisis—besides exposing banks’ lax underwriting standards—also brought rampant mortgage fraud to light. The FBI noted that the number of mortgage fraud investigations rose from 881 in 2006 to more than 2,000 in 2009.

Why Commit Mortgage Fraud?

Borrowers commit mortgage fraud to con lenders and secure loans that they otherwise would not get—and potentially get a cash windfall from selling the property.

Lenders can also commit fraud when unscrupulous companies prey on unsuspecting consumers or employees conspire with outside parties to fleece their employer.

The FBI places mortgage fraud in two categories: fraud for housing and fraud for profit.

Fraud for Housing

The FBI defines fraud for housing as illegal actions perpetrated by a borrower to acquire and maintain ownership of a property under false pretenses.

This type of fraud usually involves the help of a mortgage broker or loan officer providing exaggerated or false information to the lender. For instance, the borrower may embellish their income, assets or employment history to qualify for a mortgage.

Fraud for Profit

Those involved in fraud for profit, on the other hand, are interested in money. These types of con artists use schemes to falsely inflate the value of a property and get cash or equity from the lenders or homeowners.

They may also help a financially distressed borrower—for instance, someone who’s looking to refinance their mortgage because they’re having trouble making their monthly payments—get a mortgage with the intention of making a profit off them.

The FBI notes that many fraud-for-profit schemes rely on employees at banks or mortgage finance companies who help bypass the lender’s controls. This could be appraisers, attorneys, brokers, mortgage underwriters and processors, loan originators and other mortgage professionals.

Common Mortgage Fraud Schemes and Scams

There are many mortgage fraud schemes, perpetrated by both mortgage industry professionals or borrowers, that you should be aware of.

Loan Modification or Foreclosure Rescue Scams

This is when struggling homeowners who are at risk of defaulting on their loans or facing foreclosure are tricked into believing that they can renegotiate the loan’s terms to get mortgage relief or save the home in exchange for upfront fees.

The schemes usually deceive the victims by pretending that they are endorsed by or represent the government, using deceptive language and mailings with government logos and letterhead.

Inflated Property Appraisals

In this type of mortgage fraud, the borrower and appraiser conspire so the appraisal—which lenders use to determine the size of the loan—is artificially inflated. This way, the home appears to be worth more than it actually is and the borrower can get more money from the bank.

Identity Theft

Scammers can steal a person’s identity and use their personal information, such as their Social Security number, birth date or credit history, to apply for a loan.

Asset Rental

Asset rental fraud is when people borrow assets or money from others (before applying for a mortgage) in order to meet the lender’s borrowing requirements and qualify for a home loan. In these situations, the assets are returned or the money is paid back after the mortgage closes.

Equity Skimming

Equity skimming involves a fake buyer or investor—hiding behind shell companies or stolen corporate identities—offering to help a struggling homeowner get out of financial distress and avoid foreclosure by taking over the mortgage payments.

In exchange, however, the homeowner must agree to sign over the home title to the scam artist and move out of the house or stay on as a tenant and pay rent.

While this scammer is making money off the rent payments, they are not making the required monthly payments to the lender. As a result, the lender forecloses on the home, causing the homeowner to lose their home in addition to all the fake rental payments made to the scam artist.

Another form of equity skimming involves the scammer refinancing the home and keeping whatever equity has been built up for themselves.

Property Flipping

Flipping a house for more than you paid for it, usually after making extensive renovations, is a common real estate practice, but there are some illegal practices.

Here’s one common scenario: A con artist (the seller) conspires with an accomplice (the fake buyer) to apply for a mortgage for a house owned by the conman. They then pay an appraiser to submit an inflated appraisal report to the lender. The bank then makes the loan to the fake buyer. After the con artist pays off the fake buyer and the appraiser, he keeps the rest of the money.

Occupancy Fraud

Occupancy fraud is when a borrower falsely states their intent of the property they’re planning to mortgage. For instance, a borrower may tell their mortgage lender they intend to use the home as a second vacation home, when they actually plan to use it as an investment property.

Straw Buyer

A straw buyer is someone who misrepresents themselves as the buyer in a real estate transaction, when they are really acting on behalf of someone else. The real buyer might have bad credit, lack employment or be subject to government sanctions that would normally disqualify them from getting a mortgage. Once the transaction is completed, the straw buyer will transfer the property title to the real buyer.

Ways to Avoid Mortgage Fraud

Homeowners having a hard time keeping up with their mortgage payments need to watch out for con artists that seek to prey on their vulnerability by promising to save their homes and reduce their mortgage debt in exchange for cash upfront.

Here are some useful tips to avoid loan modification scams:

Only your mortgage servicer may grant a loan modification, not a third party.

Charging fees in advance for a mortgage modification is illegal in most cases.

Paying a third party to assist with your loan application does not improve your likelihood of success.

If an individual or company claims to be affiliated with a government agency, you should call and independently verify the information.

Do not trust individuals or companies offering money-back guarantees.

It is a red flag if an individual or company advises you to stop making your mortgage payments or not contact your mortgage servicer.

Additional Steps to Avoid Mortgage Fraud

Here are some general best practices to use anytime you plan to purchase a property.

Talk to friends and family you trust for real estate and mortgage lender referrals.

Do your own due diligence—such as looking at the property tax assessment—to confirm how much the property is worth, especially when compared to other homes in the area.

Don’t sign any documents you are not comfortable with. If there’s something you don’t understand, be sure to consult a real estate attorney.

Review all the loan documents to ensure the information—including your name—is accurate, and that there are no blanks that can be fraudulently filled in later.

Check the title history to see how frequently the property has been sold and resold. It could be a sign the property’s value has been falsely inflated and the property was illegally flipped.

Don’t be pressured into borrowing more than you can afford to repay. The rule of thumb is that your mortgage payment should not exceed 28% of your monthly income.

