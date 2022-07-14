How to Assess Inflation: Part II, PCE

Inflation is an increase in prices for goods and / or services in an economy. It hits our pocketbooks, but also drives policy of the US Federal Reserve, which, in turn, impacts the stock market.

After the CPI, the second commonly cited measure of inflation is the PCE index (also known as the PCE deflator). It’s the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

Note that PCE stands for personal consumption expenditures and encompasses the things — goods and services — you buy: cars, furniture, electronics, and clothing, among other things.

It’s significant because consumption comprises the largest portion of GDP. In the past couple decades, PCE has comprised approximately two thirds of GDP. What’s counted is largely similar to what’s counted in the CPI, but there is a difference, which we get into below.

Remember that the Fed has a dual mandate:

To keep prices stable . . . and inflation under control; and To maximize employment

The PCE index is a measure that helps the Fed keep track of whether they are executing on their mission.

How is the PCE index different from CPI? One key difference is the data sources, as the two use different surveys. The CPI is based on a survey of what households are purchasing, while the PCE is based on what businesses are selling.

Another difference? The two include some different items in their respective baskets. The CPI only includes out-of-pocket expenditures on goods and services, while PCE includes expenditures that are not paid for directly — for example, medical care paid by Medicare or Medicaid.

Thanks to the St. Louis Fed (via investor Howard Marks), we have a breakdown of the largest components, which include non-durables, durables and services. Durables are goods that typically last for more than three years and include automobiles, large appliances, and furniture. Examples of nondurable goods include food and clothing. The BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis) defines “Services” as “products that cannot be stored and are consumed at the place and time of their purchase”.

When we examine the historical data, a key driver for overall inflation over the past couple decades has been the services component. Services comprise the largest portion of PCE (see below) and that’s been growing the fastest of the three categories at 2.6%/year from 1995–2020.

1995–2020 PCE:

What’s notable is that over this timespan, there has been significant “deflation” —that’s a decrease in pricing — in durables. Marks and others argue that, if the global economy reverses from globalization to de-globalization going forward, we may see durables experience inflation, as well as a step-change in the rate of increase in inflation for the other categories. This could have broader implications for interest rates and possibly stock market valuations.

The PCE index is compiled by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is a unit of the Department of Commerce (note that the CPI index is compiled by a different organization — the BLS/Department of Labor). Releases are monthly and usually toward the end of each month (compared to the CPI, which is usually during the second week of each month). Each release contains information going back four months and highlights sequential changes.

Information regarding the PCE will be in releases titled “Personal Income and Outlays.”

While there are numerous investors like Warren Buffett who dismiss making macro forecasts and / or investment decisions based on such forecasts, it’s important to understand that when buying a stock, you are implicitly making some assumptions about the global economy. An entire class of other money managers, called macro investors, make trades that are contingent on macro scenarios and closely monitor metrics like the PCE index and factors that drive it.

