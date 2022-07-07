How to Assess Inflation: Part I, CPI

Inflation is an increase in the prices of goods and / or services in an economy. It hits our pocketbooks, but also drives policy of the US Federal Reserve, which, in turn, impacts the stock market.

Two primary measures of inflation dominate headlines. The first is the CPI, which refers to Consumer Price Inflation. The second is the PCE index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. In this blog, we outline the CPI.

The CPI is compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is a unit of the US Department of Labor (note that the PCE index — also known as the PCE deflator — is compiled by a different organization, the BEA, or Bureau of Economic Analysis).

The CPI is released on a monthly basis, usually during the second week of each month, and it’s widely followed by investors.

In each release, there is information going back six months that highlights sequential changes, as well as year-over-year change for the most recent month. A link to one of the releases is here.

It’s important to note that the CPI is a price index, which is a weighted average of prices for a market basket of goods and services bought by households. This basket of goods includes food, energy, shelter, medical care services and transportation.

Analyzing Inflation Factors

One useful thing to observe is the relative weights of these constituents. Each monthly release indicates how much each factor contributes to overall inflation.

Below, you may notice that the largest categories are shelter (32.8% relative weight), then food (13.3%), energy (7.4%), medical care services (6.9%), and transportation services (5.5%).

However, the fastest growing categories include used cars and trucks (41.2% change YoY), then energy (25.6%), airline fares (12.7%) and new vehicles (12.4%).

(Source)

Professional analysts caution against making projections for individual categories and adhering too rigidly to them, as numerous variables impact the direction and magnitude of price changes. Also, as you can see, there are a lot of categories.

That said, decomposing the index by category can give one an understanding of what is driving inflation over time.

To provide a sense of magnitude, there is a view among some that a return to normalcy in the auto sector could knock off 1.5–1.8% from the inflation rate by December 2022. More generally, a return to normalcy for auto and other categories likely underlies the Fed’s view that various parts of inflation are “transitory,” though they do admit the situation is continually fluid. The reduction of oil supply from Russia could continue to drive elevated energy pricing, though as we can see, energy comprises a 7.3% weight to the index.

Given that housing has the largest weight — 32.8%, it would seem challenging for overall inflation to slow down without a slowdown in housing prices, so that sector should be carefully monitored.

For more information about the CPI, check out the links below:

For a schedule of upcoming releases, click here

If you have additional questions, a useful FAQ is here

Originally published on Tornado.

