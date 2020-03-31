How to Apply for Unemployment in Wyoming

If you've lost your job due to the novel coronavirus or something else, you may want to file a claim for unemployment benefits. Here's how to do it.

As Wyoming businesses shutter in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, more Wyomingites are filing for unemployment. If you've lost your job and are concerned about finances you may have questions about unemployment. We've put together some answers.

Do I qualify for unemployment benefits?

In order to qualify for Wyoming unemployment benefits, you must:

Be unemployed through no fault of your own.

Be able and available to accept work.

Have worked at least two quarters of your base period and earned a minimum of $3,350 during your base period. "Base period" refers to the first four of the last five quarters worked before filing your claim.

Have total base period earnings of at least 1.4 times your highest quarter earnings.

How do I apply for unemployment benefits?

You can file a claim for benefits in either of these ways:

Call the Wyoming Claims Center at (307) 473-3789, or

File online

Be prepared to give the following information:

Name

Social Security number (or if you're not a U.S. citizen, Alien Registration Number)

Name, mailing address, and phone number of your last employer

The last day you worked

If you worked outside the state of Wyoming in the past 18 months, you'll also need the names and dates worked for those employers

How much money will I receive in unemployment benefits?

Weekly benefits usually range from $36 to $508, depending on how much you earned during your base period. Wages earned during the highest quarter of your base period are divided by 26 to arrive at your weekly benefit. Currently, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) adds an additional $600 to that weekly amount.

You will choose between having your benefit checks automatically deposited into your bank account or loaded onto a prepaid debit card provided by Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

How long can I collect unemployment benefits?

Wyoming unemployment benefits can be collected for up to 26 weeks. The CARES Act currently extends that by 13 weeks.

What if my unemployment claim is denied?

If you receive a determination letter informing you that you cannot receive benefits, you have the right to appeal the decision. This can be accomplished by mailing or faxing a signed statement to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Division. The address and fax number will be found on the determination letter. Your appeal must be filed no later than 28 days from the mailing date on the determination letter.

Make sure to include:

Your name and Social Security number

Current mailing address and phone number

Copy of the decision you are appealing

Reason(s) you are appealing

Your signature

You will receive a notification of a hearing time. If you (or your witnesses) do not speak English or need special service for the hearing impaired, call the Division of Appeals immediately at (307) 235-3246.

A letter will be sent informing you of the hearing decision. If you don't agree with that decision, you may appeal again, this time to the Unemployment Insurance Commission. This appeal must also be filed within 28 days of the date the decision letter was mailed.

If there is any silver lining to be found during a period of joblessness, it's the opportunity to dream of what you'd like to do next. In the meantime, unemployment benefits can help carry you through.

