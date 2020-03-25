How to Apply for Unemployment in New York

Lost your job? Here's what you need to know about unemployment benefits.

Millions of Americans are losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis. If that's happened to you, you should file for unemployment benefits right away -- even if your layoff is temporary and you expect to start working again once the business that employs you reopens. Here's what you need to know about applying for unemployment in New York State.

Image source: Getty Images

Do I qualify for unemployment benefits?

To qualify for unemployment benefits, you'll need to have been a salaried or hourly worker on another company's payroll; self-employed or freelance workers can't claim unemployment. Furthermore, you must:

Have lost your job due to no fault of your own

Have enough earnings to establish a claim (for claims filed in 2020, this means having earned at least $2,600 in the calendar quarter with your highest wages on record over your base period, which is the earliest four of the five completed calendar quarters prior to your benefits claim)

Be ready and able to work immediately

Be actively looking for a new job

How do I apply for unemployment benefits?

You can apply for unemployment benefits by phone at 1-888-209-8124 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online through New York State's Department of Labor as follows:

If your last name starts with A–F, file your claim on Monday

If your last name starts with G–N, file your claim on Tuesday

If your last name starting with O–Z, file your claim on Wednesday

If you miss your initial filing day, file your claim on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday

To apply for benefits, you'll need to provide your:

Social Security number

Driver's license or Motor Vehicle ID card number

Complete mailing address

Phone number

Alien Registration card number if you're not a U.S. citizen

Employment details from the past 18 months

Copies of forms SF8 and SF50 if you were a federal employee

Most recent separation form (DD 214) for military service

How much money will I receive in unemployment benefits?

Your weekly benefit equals 1/26 of the wages you earned during the highest-paid calendar quarter that's factored into your benefits application. For example, if you earned $10,000 during your highest-paid quarter, your weekly benefit will be $384. However, there's a maximum benefit you can collect regardless of earnings, and that's $504 per week.

How long can I collect unemployment benefits?

Currently, New York State will pay you up to 26 weeks of benefits during a one-year period. In the past, that benefit period has been extended during times of crisis, such as during the Great Recession, so it could happen again.

What if my unemployment claim is denied?

If your unemployment claim is denied, you'll receive a Notice of Determination telling you the reason(s) why. At that point, you can appeal that denial within 30 days. If you win that appeal, you'll be entitled to benefits retroactive to your initial application date.

Don't delay

It's important to file a claim for unemployment benefits as soon as you lose your job. Though you'd normally be subject to a seven-day waiting period following your claim, New York State is waiving that waiting period for those impacted by COVID-19, so the sooner you file, the sooner you can start getting that money in your bank account.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and can earn you 20x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 20x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.