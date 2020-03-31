How to Apply for Unemployment in New Hampshire

Consider applying for unemployment if you've been laid off due to COVID-19.

Social distancing is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but it's hitting many businesses across New Hampshire hard. Thousands of workers are not able to earn a paycheck right now, which leaves them facing some difficult financial decisions. Fortunately, many of these workers are eligible for unemployment to hold them over until things get back to normal.

If you've lost your income because of the coronavirus, here's a brief guide to unemployment benefits in New Hampshire. Find out if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you'll get each week.

Image source: Getty Images

Do I qualify for unemployment benefits?

New Hampshire residents hoping to claim unemployment must meet these requirements:

You have had your hours reduced or been laid off through no fault of your own. You're willing and able to work and actively seeking work (see note below). You meet the state's monetary eligibility requirements, discussed below.

New Hampshire has waived the work-search requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also expanded unemployment benefits to self-employed workers and those who are unable to work because they have or believe they have COVID-19 or are caring for a relative who is sick or a child who is unable to attend school.

The state looks at your wages during a base period -- the first four of the last five completed quarters. That's October 2018 to September 2019 if you apply in March 2020, or January to December 2019 if you apply in April. You must have earned at least $1,400 in two separate quarters for a total of $2,800 or more during your base period to qualify.

How do I apply for unemployment benefits?

Create an account on the New Hampshire Employment Security website to apply for benefits. You'll need:

Your Social Security number

Your address

Names and addresses of all employers you worked for in the last 18 months

Bank account information for direct deposit

Due to the high demand caused by COVID-19 layoffs, New Hampshire is requesting workers to file for claims during designated blocks of time based on the first letter of their last name. You can find the latest schedule on their website.

You must log into your account weekly to submit your new claim for the week. Try to stick to your designated time slots for these claims as well, to avoid overwhelming the system.

How much money will I receive in unemployment benefits?

You'll receive anywhere from $32 to $427 per week, depending on your base period income. This chart can help you estimate how much you'll get per week. You'll also receive a notice in the mail explaining how much you'll receive and how your benefit is calculated.

The government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will entitle claimants to an additional $600 per week through July 31, 2020. This is on top of your New Hampshire allowance.

How long can I collect unemployment benefits?

You can claim New Hampshire unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks at present. But the federal government's CARES Act could extend your unemployment eligibility period by an additional 13 weeks.

You must stop claiming unemployment benefits if you find new employment.

What if my unemployment claim is denied?

If your unemployment claim is denied, you can file a written appeal within 14 days of the decision. You may submit your appeal online or via email, fax, or mail. Your notice of denial will contain instructions on how to file an appeal. You should continue to submit your weekly claims during the process.

We all have enough to worry about right now without adding financial concerns to the mix. Make sure you explore all avenues for financial help and apply for unemployment if you're eligible. That way you should be able to keep some money coming in to tide you over.

