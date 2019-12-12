How to Analyze a Stock

When investing in a stock, your goal should be to pay a price that's less than the value of the company's future profits.

Unfortunately, predicting any company's future profits and future growth with accuracy is easier said than done. After all, if we had a crystal ball to predict the future revenue and earnings of every publicly traded company, getting rich would be easy!

So, we use the next best thing when investing in the stock market: analyzing stocks.

Stock analysis helps investors find the best investment opportunities at a given time. By using analytical methods, we can attempt to find stocks trading for a discount to their intrinsic value, and therefore will be in a great position to capture market-beating returns in the future.

Fundamental vs. technical analysis

When it comes to analyzing stocks, there are two basic ways you can go: fundamental analysis and technical analysis.

Fundamental analysis is based on the assumption that stock prices don't necessarily reflect the true intrinsic value of the underlying business. Fundamental analysts use valuation metrics and other information about a company's business in order to determine whether a stock is attractively priced. Fundamental analysis is the best choice for investors looking for excellent long-term returns.

One important distinction is that fundamental analysis is typically intended to find long-term investment opportunities, while technical analysis is often geared toward profiting from short-term price fluctuations.

We generally are advocates of fundamental analysis and believe that by focusing on great businesses trading at fair prices, it's entirely possible to beat the stock market over time. Technical analysis certainly has its place, but we strongly believe that fundamental analysis is the best way to find great long-term investment opportunities.

5 metrics to use in your stock analysis

With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the most important and easy-to-understand metrics you should have in your analytical toolkit:

Price to earnings (P/E) ratio -- Publicly traded companies report their profits to shareholders as earnings per share, or EPS for short. If a company earned $10 million and has 10 million outstanding shares, its EPS would be $1.00 for that time period. The price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E ratio, is a company's current share price divided by its per-share earnings, typically on an annual basis. For example, if a stock trades for $30.00 and the company's earnings were $2.00 per share over the past year, we'd say it traded for a P/E ratio of 15, or "15 times earnings." This is the most commonly used valuation metric in fundamental analysis, and is most useful when comparing companies in the same industry with similar growth prospects.

Looking beyond the numbers to analyze stocks

It's also important to understand that there's more to analyzing a stock than just looking at valuation metrics. After all, it's far more important to invest in a good business than a cheap stock. With that in mind, here are three other essential components to stock analysis that you shouldn't overlook:

Durable competitive advantages -- As long-term investors, we want to know that a company will be able to sustain (and hopefully grow) its market share over time. So, it's important to try and identify a durable competitive advantage -- also known as an economic moat -- in the company's business model when analyzing potential stocks. This can come in several forms. Just to name a few possibilities, a well-known brand name can give a company pricing power, patents can protect it from would-be competitors, or a large distribution network can give it a cost advantage over peers.

A basic example of stock analysis

Let's quickly look at a hypothetical scenario. We'll say that I want to add a home-improvement stock to my portfolio and that I'm trying to decide between Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW).

First, let's take a look at some numbers. Here's how these two companies stack up side by side in some of the metrics we've discussed:

Metric Home Depot Lowe's P/E ratio (last 12 months) 21.4 31.2 Projected earnings growth rate 8.3% 14.9% PEG ratio 2.57 2.09 Debt to EBITDA 1.55 2.73

Data sources: CNBC, Ycharts, Yahoo Finance. Figures as of Dec. 4, 2019.

Here's the key takeaway from these figures. Even though Home Depot appears cheaper on a P/E basis, when we incorporate earnings growth, Lowe's actually appears to be the better buy on a PEG basis. Lowe's does have a higher debt-to-EBITDA multiple, so this could indicate that Lowe's could be the riskier of the two.

I wouldn't say that either company has a major competitive advantage over the other. Home Depot arguably has the better brand name and distribution network, but not so much that it would sway my investment decision. I'm a fan of both management teams, and the home improvement industry is a business that will always be in demand.

If this sounds like I'm picking a few metrics to focus on and essentially giving my opinions on the company, you're right. And that's kind of the point. There's no perfect way to evaluate stocks, which is why different investors choose different stocks to invest in.

Solid analysis can help you make smart decisions

As I just mentioned (and it's worth reiterating), there's no one correct way to analyze stocks. The point of stock analysis is to find companies that you believe are good values and great long-term businesses to invest in. Not only does this help you find stocks that are likely to deliver strong returns over the long run but using analytical methods like those described here can help prevent you from making bad investments and losing money in the stock market.

