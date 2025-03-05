How Is TJX Companies’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Apparel Retail Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $136.9 billion, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer. Based in Framingham, Massachusetts, the company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks”, and TJX Companies definitely fits that description. The multinational off-price department store corporation offers its products through stores and e-commerce sites. It also operates over 5,000 stores across nine countries, delivering great value to customers.
However, TJX declined 4.9% from its 52-week high of $128. In the past three months, TJX Companies stock has dropped 3%, which is less pronounced than the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 15.6% decline in the same period.
In the long term, TJX has surged marginally on a YTD basis, beating XRT’s 11% decrease. In addition, TJX also gained 24.3% over the last 52 weeks, whereas XRT slipped 7.7% in the same period.
TJX has been trading above its 200-day moving average and also been trading above its 50-day moving average despite some fluctuations.
After beating Wall Street expectations with Q4 2024 earnings of $1.23 per share and record revenue of $16.4 billion, TJX stock rose 1.8% on Feb. 26. The company’s pretax profit margin rose to 11.6%, driven by improved cost management and reduced inventory shrink expenses. Additionally, TJX boosted investor confidence with a 13% dividend increase and a stock buyback program of $2 billion to $2.5 billion for fiscal 2026. Additionally, TJX expects full-year fiscal 2026 earnings to be $4.34 per share to $4.43 per share.
In comparison with its rival, The Gap, Inc. (GAP) has lagged behind TJX, gaining 4.5% over the past 52 weeks. In addition, GAP has declined 14.9% on a YTD basis.
Due to TJX’s outperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts are bullish about its prospects. TJX has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 22 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, TJX is trading below the mean price target of $139.31.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
