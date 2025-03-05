How Is TJX Companies’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Apparel Retail Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $136.9 billion, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer. Based in Framingham, Massachusetts, the company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks”, and TJX Companies definitely fits that description. The multinational off-price department store corporation offers its products through stores and e-commerce sites. It also operates over 5,000 stores across nine countries, delivering great value to customers.

Active Investor:

However, TJX declined 4.9% from its 52-week high of $128. In the past three months, TJX Companies stock has dropped 3%, which is less pronounced than the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 15.6% decline in the same period.

In the long term, TJX has surged marginally on a YTD basis, beating XRT’s 11% decrease. In addition, TJX also gained 24.3% over the last 52 weeks, whereas XRT slipped 7.7% in the same period.

TJX has been trading above its 200-day moving average and also been trading above its 50-day moving average despite some fluctuations.

After beating Wall Street expectations with Q4 2024 earnings of $1.23 per share and record revenue of $16.4 billion, TJX stock rose 1.8% on Feb. 26. The company’s pretax profit margin rose to 11.6%, driven by improved cost management and reduced inventory shrink expenses. Additionally, TJX boosted investor confidence with a 13% dividend increase and a stock buyback program of $2 billion to $2.5 billion for fiscal 2026. Additionally, TJX expects full-year fiscal 2026 earnings to be $4.34 per share to $4.43 per share.

In comparison with its rival, The Gap, Inc. (GAP) has lagged behind TJX, gaining 4.5% over the past 52 weeks. In addition, GAP has declined 14.9% on a YTD basis.

Due to TJX’s outperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts are bullish about its prospects. TJX has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 22 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, TJX is trading below the mean price target of $139.31.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.