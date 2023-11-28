How Three Companies Are Taking Aim at Alleged Naked Short Sellers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world was changed forever, and while many of those changes were excellent and moved technology and society forward, not every change was good. According to Refinitiv, the work-from-home trend triggered a global acceleration in the potential for market abuse at fund management firms.

Trade surveillance became much more challenging because workers were no longer on site. Additionally, only 6% of suspicious transactions actually triggered alerts among investors, and a growing number of headlines trumpeted concerns about growing market abuse. According to Deloitte, the U.S. saw market-abuse enforcements totaling $2.7 billion between 2020 and 2022. One form of market abuse that has seen a dramatic increase in attention is naked short selling.

A short seller is said to be "naked" when they sell shares without borrowing them first (more on the dynamics and mechanics of this below). Seth Farbman, chairman of VStock Transfer, said via email that he has seen this issue firsthand — and the problems it can cause.

“As a stock transfer agent working closely with numerous issuers, I've witnessed firsthand the challenges that naked short selling poses to companies in the stock market," he said. “This issue is one that many companies, both large and small, grapple with on a regular basis.”

Growing fines related to naked short selling

In January 2023, short-selling litigator Wes Christian of Christian Levine Law Group described naked short selling as "lying, cheating and stealing," and it's easy to see why.

“Naked short selling can lead to market manipulation and significant volatility, impacting the stability of the stock market,” Farbman added. “The data paints a clear picture of the negative impact this practice can have on share prices and market dynamics.”

Naked short selling was made illegal following the 2008-2009 financial crisis, but unfortunately, it continues to occur. While there are disagreements about how prevalent naked shorting is, regulators and judges are taking action.

For example, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fined UBS Securities $2.5 million last year for violations of Regulation SHO, which pertains to naked shorting. In June 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged investment advisor Sabby Management with fraud in connection with naked short selling and other illegal trading activities.

However, it's clear that much more work needs to be done to protect companies and their shareholders from potentially abusive trading practices such as naked short selling. As a result, a growing number of companies are starting to fight back against potentially illegal trading activities in their shares. In fact, a recent court ruling could go a long way toward helping them in their battle.

How legal short selling works

Of course, short selling involves borrowing shares of a stock you don't own — usually because you expect the stock price to fall, although sometimes investors short a stock to hedge another position. At some point, you will have to cover that position, meaning you'll need to actually buy those shares so that you can return them to the investor you borrowed them from.

If the stock price drops, you turn a profit by pocketing the difference between the high price at which you borrowed the shares and the low price at which you purchased them to cover that short position and return them to the investor you borrowed them from.

However, if the stock price rises, you lose money because you'll have to pay more to buy the shares you borrowed so that you can return them to the investor you borrowed them from at a lower price.

Of course, whenever you speculate on what a stock's price will do in the future, it amounts to a highly risky trade. In fact, many countries have actually made short selling illegal, although the practice is legal in the U.S. — except for a variation on it called naked shorting.

Naked shorting vs. legal short selling

Naked shorting is the practice of short-selling shares that have not been borrowed and therefore do not exist. This illegal version of short selling differs widely from the legal practice of selling shares short.

Legal short selling involves borrowing a specific number of shares from another investor who actually owns them. To conduct a legal short sale, the investor (or often their broker) must first determine that the number of shares they want to borrow actually exist and are truly available for borrowing.

The short seller must then arrange to borrow those shares, usually from a broker-dealer. Once they have actually borrowed the number of shares they wish to borrow, they then sell those shares at what they hope is a high price ahead of a future decline in the stock price.

However, when a short seller attempts to sell more shares than the number of shares they're actually holding (after borrowing them), it results in a failure to deliver (FTD). Put another way, an FTD occurs because the short seller isn't actually holding the number of shares they're trying to sell, so they can't deliver all of the shares they agreed to sell by the settlement date they agreed to.

How naked shorting impacts stock prices

While FTDs can occasionally occur for innocuous reasons related to administrative issues, a large number of them can suggest naked shorting. In fact, it's very difficult to tell if naked shorting is occurring in a particular stock, but a large number of FTDs can be the clue needed to spot this issue.

The problem with FTDs is that they essentially create phantom shares that don't actually exist. These phantom shares make it look like many more shares are trading than the actual number of tradable shares that exist.

As a result, a large number of FTDs associated with naked shorting can make it appear that the selling pressure on a particular stock is significantly larger than it actually is, thereby dramatically — and artificially — hurting the stock price. For this reason, naked shorting can generally be seen as a way to try to manipulate stock prices.

Recent court ruling targets naked short sellers

Although naked shorting has been illegal since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it continues to occur. As a result, lawmakers are taking aim at potential fraud in the marketplace to protect publicly traded companies and their investors.

In late September, the judge in the case Harrington Global Opportunity Fund Ltd. v. CIBC World Markets, Inc. et. al. ruled that broker-dealers may be "primarily liable for manipulative trading initiated by their customers because they serve as 'gatekeepers' of trading on securities exchanges."

Her ruling stopped an attempt by the defendants in the case to get the market-manipulation claims against them dismissed. In fact, she went so far as to describe broker-dealers as "reckless in not knowing that the trades being executed at their customers' direction were manipulative."

In the Harrington case, those claims were related to spoofing, which is different from naked shorting because it involves traders placing market orders and then canceling them before the order can be fulfilled. However, like naked shorting, spoofing is a predatory trading practice that also results in the creation of phantom shares.

What some companies are doing to fight back against naked shorting

Holding broker-dealers liable for the activities of their traders may one day help restrict predatory trading practices like naked shorting. However, some companies who feel they've found evidence of naked shorting in their stocks are taking action now, hoping to shine a light on this issue — and how it negatively impacts both the companies and their shareholders.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) is one of the more recent companies to begin investigating the possibility of naked short selling in its shares. With its most recent earnings report, the company announced it had contracted with ShareIntel to analyze disparities between the NRx stock positions reported by brokerages and the NRx shares reported by the Nasdaq's electronic clearinghouse, DTC. ShareIntel is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that provides publicly traded companies with access to details on shareholder-position movements and settlement data.

That analysis uncovered persistent disparities of about 1 million to 1.5 million shares. As a result, NRx council has been called on to connect with the compliance departments of the identified brokerages and demand that all uncovered short positions in NRx stock be closed via a forced delivery of shares. NRx counsel had informed company management that this action led to significant share-price appreciation when implemented by other issuers.

In fact, another company, Singapore-based Genius Group (GNS), also contracted with ShareIntel to investigate possible naked short selling. Its stock price skyrocketed 1,000% after the company announced it had hired a former FBI director to investigate.

As of January, Genius' float was only 10.9 million shares, but on a single day, an astonishing 124 million shares of the company were somehow sold short. As a result, Genius CEO Roger James Hamilton suspected fraudulent trading activities. Genius also said it had evidence of naked short selling from ShareIntel, which revealed a significant number of failures to deliver (FTDs).

In December 2022, Creatd, Inc. (VOCL) also took steps to protect its shareholders against alleged naked short selling and other abusive trading activities. Like NRx and Genius, Creatd also contracted with ShareIntel to investigate the possibility of naked short selling. In comments posted by The Street, CEO Jeremy Frommer denounced the illegal trading practice, saying that it is weakening the financial strength of the targeted companies, resulting in a toxic lending environment. He also said naked short selling has negatively impacted American workers. According to Frommer, naked shorting has "destroyed their pensions and eliminated their jobs."

Small caps may also be targeted by naked short sellers

While it can sometimes be easier to detect potentially fraudulent trading activities in their shares, micro-cap companies aren't the only ones that can be hit by naked short sellers. In fact, naked short selling was also suspected in AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) during the meme stock craze. The Street noted significant numbers of FTDs throughout 2022, with FTDs spiking well over 1 million shares per day, especially between March and April and between May and August.

In AMC, the data reveals even higher FTD numbers in 2022, surpassing 9 million shares on a single day in June, with other spikes of over 1 million shares in one day several other times in 2022.

Monitoring naked short selling

Unfortunately, authorities haven't been able to confirm or clarify any suspicions of naked short selling in any stock, which is probably one reason many short sellers continue to do it. One issue is a lack of available data, although companies like ShareIntel do track specific issues like FTDs and other potential signs of fraudulent or abusive trading activities.

However, the recent court ruling that holds broker-dealers liable for any fraudulent trading activities conducted by their customers is a huge win in the fight against naked short selling, spoofing and other abusive trading practices. It will probably take a while, but if companies that suspect such practices in the trading of their shares continue to push back, we should see such activities decline over time.

Farbman agrees that more work is needed to combat this issue but sees clear steps to improvement. “Strengthening regulatory frameworks and fostering a culture of compliance are crucial steps toward safeguarding the interests of both issuers and investors in the stock market,” he concluded.

