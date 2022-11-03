How This Trend-Following ETF Surged Over 30% YTD

(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks

(5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(28:30) - Episode Roundup: BG, ADM, ETD, NEX, JKS

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Andrew Beer, Managing Member at Dynamic Beta investments, about hedge fund replication ETFs that have significantly outperformed the broader indexes this year.

Dynamic Beta and iM Global Partners offer several hedge fund strategies in cost-effective and transparent vehicles. They aim to replicate the core exposures of leading hedge funds with highly liquid instruments.

Andrew, who has worked with value investing legend Seth Klarman, believes while the hedge fund industry still generates a lot of alpha, it is consumed by the fee structure. He aims to bring Jack Bogle’s investment philosophy to hedge funds.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF DBMF takes long and short positions in derivatives, primarily futures contracts and forward contracts, across equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. It is up more than 30% this year and has gathered over $1 billion in assets.

The IMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF DBEH seeks to match or exceed the performance of a portfolio of forty leading equity long/short hedge funds using a factor replication strategy. The fund employs long and short positions in derivatives across major asset classes.

We discuss how these products work and whether there is a role for these complicated strategies within a portfolio.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.