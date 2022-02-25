How These Consultants Play Big to Land Even Bigger Clients

When COVID first took over our lives, we were forced to slow down and reevaluate our priorities. During lockdowns and quarantine, many of our professional goals had to be put on hold. To stay positive through it all, many professionals shifted their mindsets towards winning at the day-to-day instead of focusing on big dreams for their future. Yet, as the world slowly gets back to normal, it’s those big dreams that will refuel our economy, our well-being and our bank accounts.

But in order to dream big, we have to be willing to play big too. That means going after clients that previously seemed beyond your reach, asking for higher rates than ever before and turning down work that isn’t aligned with your big dreams. Playing big means pushing outside of your comfort zone and feeling some level of discomfort all of the time. In fact, if you start to feel like a well-oiled machine, then you know you’re not playing big enough.

We spoke with four founders who are sharing why and how they are playing big.

1. Lena West is an Inclusive Business Strategist and the Founder of CEO Rising®, a virtual business accelerator for self-funded entrepreneurs of service-based businesses.

What she’s doing to play big in 2022: West embraces what she calls a “no BS pricing” strategy to play big. “Pricing is not a tactic or a one-time event. It’s a process. Pricing effectively is more than simply adopting value-based pricing. The piece most service-based entrepreneurs miss is pricing that's reverse engineered into revenue. That approach to pricing is how I was able to charge more and work less.”

By reverse engineering her pricing into revenue, she secures six-figure engagements with clients, works two weeks per month, and observes two three-week sabbaticals annually.

2. Stacey Lee is the CEO and founder of Solve Your Books, a modern accounting and advisory for creative and PR Agencies.

What she’s doing to play big in 2021: For Lee, her version of playing big was scaling her agency with an A-team. In order to do so, she needed to understand where her time was being spent so she could hire accordingly.

“I recorded and documented my time for months. Once I really understood where and how I was allocating my own time, I said to myself, ‘Can I create a role for any of this work so that I can spend my time growing the business instead of spending my time working in the business?’”

By scaling her business with the right people in the right roles, Lee has experienced a 50% boost in growth in 2021.

3. Christina Langdon is a business strategist and executive coach at her eponymously named agency.

What she’s doing to play big in 2021: While making big asks isn't always easy, "if you know you are overdelivering for your clients, your clients, your connections and your network know it as well, and are your best referral source."

Langdon said playing big for her meant simply about 'getting out of my own way'. When she finally started reaching out to her network for connections and introductions, new opportunities started presenting themselves.

Ultimately, Christina’s network trusted her, especially when she showed them that she trusted in herself.

