Members of my CEF Insider service often tell me theyaEURtmd love to know a lot more about the people at the helm of closed-end fundsaEUR"the good, the bad and the ugly.

It makes sense: after all, when you buy a CEF, these folks play a huge role in whether you notch a big gain (and income stream) or, well, not so much.

An InsideraEURtms View

As one of the few analysts who focuses solely on CEFsaEUR"especially smaller CEFs, with market caps of $1 billion or lessaEUR"IaEURtmve had several conversations with managers at CEF companies from across the market.

A common theme? TheyaEURtmre all frustrated that the average investor doesnaEURtmt know the many benefits CEFs deliver.

Because on top of the roughly 7% dividend the average CEF pays out, thereaEURtms also the aEURoetrickaEUR CEFs use to make fees essentially disappearaEUR"a benefit most people miss and weaEURtmll delve into further on. (IaEURtmll also name 2 CEF firms whose offerings have long histories of crushing the market.)

First, we need to talk about these fundsaEURtm discounts to their aEURoetrueaEUR value.

You may already know that a CEF is effectively aEURoeclosedaEUR from issuing new shares to new investors, which limits the supply of shares and stops management from diluting your stake. This has another great benefit: discounts!

Because of that limited number of shares, if the CEFaEURtms portfolio (or aEURoenet asset valueaEUR) grows more than the market price, the fund will suddenly be priced at a discount to its net asset value (NAV, or the combined value of all the investments in the CEFaEURtms portfolio).

And these markdowns can be huge.

Take the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), which has gone from a discount of 10% to a 10% premium in just under a year:

A Big CEF Bargain Disappears



The reason why this happened is simple: while the fundaEURtms NAV has risen, the price of the fund has risen even more:

Strong Demand for a Good Return



Obviously, this is a great opportunity: buy a CEF at a huge discount and wait for it to go to a premium and you will reap big gains. But thereaEURtms a second reason why this mattersaEUR"and itaEURtms why a lot of fund managers wish CEFs were more popular.

It comes back to the aEURoefreeaEUR management fees I mentioned earlier.

Management aEURoeSleight of HandaEUR Works in Your Favor

Let me explain it like this: imagine a fund has a 1% management fee and $100 in NAV. If you get the fund at a 10% discount to NAV, youaEURtmre paying $90 for that $100 in NAV.

Keeping in mind that weaEURtmre paying a $1 management fee for the privilege of getting that $100 in NAV for just $90, weaEURtmre essentially paying a dollar to get a $10 discount.

That already sounds like a good deal, but the real magic happens when the fundaEURtms NAV goes up. If it rises 10% and pulls the market price up the same amount, thataEURtms a $10 increaseaEUR"but since we paid $90, this $10 gain translates into an 11.1% profit on our invested capital. That 1.1% extra return on our original investment equals 99 centsaEUR"or about the same as the fundaEURtms fees!

In other words, by buying a CEF at a discount (if the discount is big enough proportional to the fundaEURtms fees), weaEURtmre essentially sidestepping the feesaEUR"theyaEURtmre cleared when the fund swings to trade at its net asset value or at a premium to its NAV.

This is why fund managers love CEFs: these funds give them a chance to charge fees the market ultimately pays for. ItaEURtms also why individual investors should love CEFs: they can take advantage of this to essentially get smart, active fund management for free.

The Major CEF Managers

So who runs the most CEFs these days?

While a lot of fund managers have told me they prefer CEFs for the reasons I outline above, the massive popularity of ETFs has forced many of these pros to focus on ETFs instead.

For that reason, many of the biggest fund managers are also well-known for their ETFs: BlackRock, Invesco and Credit Suisse are all CEF issuers, and some of these companies have pushed for more CEF investment in recent years, even as market forces have caused them to ramp up ETF issuances, as well.

Here are the biggest CEF issuers by name:

Big Names Rule CEF Land



This shows you just how concentrated the CEF space is: of the near 500 CEFs currently tracked by CEF Insider, these 10 issuers alone account for over half.

2 CEF Firms With Market-Crushing GainsaEUR"1 Big and 1 Small

A lot of readers have asked me if itaEURtms best to go with bigger fund managers, like PIMCO, whose $2 trillion in AUM has made it a larger economic force than many countries.

The answer is: it depends.

Sometimes the big playersaEURtm access to high-quality research helps their funds outperform. Take, for instance, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), whose portfolio has beaten the aEURoedumbaEUR corporate-bond index fund, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) since JNKaEURtms inception:

Big Name Wins OutaEUR"This Time



But sometimes the smaller managersaEURtm specialization means they outperform the market: for instance, the preferred-stock experts at the relatively small Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) have built a portfolio thataEURtms more than doubled the return of the preferred-stock index fund: the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF):

David Slays Goliath



Although Flaherty & CrumrineaEURtms total AUM is small, and FFC has just $930.2 million in AUM (versus PFFaEURtms $16.8 billion), it has crushed the index.

Why? Because Flaherty & Crumrine focuses all of its time and energy on the preferred-stock market, so it knows this area better than anyone elseaEUR"its outperformance proves it.

It isnaEURtmt alone. Several CEF managers stay small and nimble, but because theyaEURtmre experts, they crush the market as a whole and are able to do that for years. Yet investors often ignore these funds, instead being lured by the low fees and massive marketing dollars thrown at aEURoedumbaEUR index fundsaEUR"and leaving a lot of gains (and income) on the table.

