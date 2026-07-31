How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is building around three growth forces in life sciences: biologic-drug manufacturing, AI-enabled workflows and closer customer collaboration.

These themes can support longer-term expansion, but they also raise the bar. Thermo Fisher must keep launching relevant technologies, integrating acquisitions and proving that scale can translate into better execution.

Year to date, TMO shares have slipped 0.5%, compared with the industry's steeper 11.7% decline.



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TMO Expands Its Bioproduction Platform

Bioproduction remained a key growth driver in the second quarter. Demand for tools and services used in biologic-drug development and manufacturing helped Life Sciences Solutions deliver 3% organic growth.

The Solventum filtration and separation acquisition broadens Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offering across upstream and downstream workflows. Management expects the business to support revenue and cost synergies over time.

Thermo Fisher Brings AI Into Workflows

Thermo Fisher is expanding AI capabilities across its software portfolio. Those tools are designed to support smarter workflows and faster analysis in complex scientific applications.

The company is also applying AI within its PPI Business System. That matters because productivity, quality and customer responsiveness are becoming more important as laboratories handle larger datasets and more integrated workflows.

TMO Deepens Customer Collaboration

Thermo Fisher opened its flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Massachusetts during the quarter. The site expands its network of customer collaboration centers.

The center allows teams to work with pharma and biotech customers on process development, manufacturing optimization and commercial scale-up. TMO also announced a Singapore precision-health collaboration that combines Olink proteomics with the Orbitrap Astral platform.

Thermo Fisher Advances Clinical Data Capabilities

The Clario acquisition adds digital endpoint data solutions to Thermo Fisher’s portfolio. These capabilities can generate deeper clinical insights and improve drug-development productivity.

Clario also fits with Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business. The business exceeded management’s expectations in the second quarter, while integration remained on track and the revenue-synergy pipeline continued to grow.

TMO Innovation Must Outrun Competition

Competition remains a real constraint. Thermo Fisher operates in markets where technology changes quickly and customer requirements keep evolving.

Rivals can introduce alternative platforms, compete on pricing or bundle products and services more aggressively. That makes timely product launches, customer adoption and acquisition integration essential to sustaining share gains.

Danaher DHR and Agilent Technologies A remain relevant peers for investors watching innovation in life sciences tools, diagnostics and laboratory technologies. Danaher describes itself as a life sciences and diagnostics innovator, while Agilent supplies application-focused solutions across life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets.

Thermo Fisher Momentum Supports the Trend Story

The bottom line is that Thermo Fisher is aligned with attractive life-science trends, especially bioproduction, AI-led workflow improvement and clinical data capabilities. The case depends on execution as much as market demand.

Here’s how Thermo Fisher’s five-year sales multiple looks like compared to the industry average.



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TMO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That indicates the long-term technology and demand themes have not yet translated into a stronger short-term rating.

The Momentum Score of A is encouraging because it points to favorable near-term trading characteristics. However, the Value Score, Growth Score and VGM Score of C call for measured expectations, especially after the stock’s recent earnings-driven support.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.