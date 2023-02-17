How the Ultra Wealthily Are Saving Billions with Direct Indexing

For decades, the wealthy have been able to see huge tax savings. Over one hundred years ago, investors could take tax deductions on wash sales, which involved selling a security at a loss and then buying back the same security. While Congress outlawed that technique in 1921, investment firms have continued to help billionaires save on taxes through other techniques such as tax-loss harvesting, which allows an investor to sell an investment for a loss and replace it with a reasonably similar investment. Direct indexing, which continues to gain steam among advisors, provides the perfect strategy to employ tax-loss harvesting. In a recent article, ProPublica authors Paul Kiel and Jeff Ernsthausen reported on the tax savings techniques of billionaires. The authors were able to reconstruct the tax-loss strategies of some of the nation’s wealthiest people using IRS data. For instance, they estimated that from 2014 through 2018, Goldman Sachs was able to generate tax savings of $138 million for Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft and current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, without changing his investment portfolio in any meaningful way. In the year 2017, Ballmer’s direct indexing accounts posted over $100 million in tax losses through 15 loss-harvesting transactions, while the performance of the indexes it tracked, was way up. Tax records also show that Goldman Sachs routinely made trades for direct-indexing clients like Ballmer.

Finsum:Based on recent reporting by ProPublica, billionaires such as Steve Ballmer have been able to save billions through tax-loss harvesting in direct indexing accounts.

