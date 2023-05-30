How the Stock Market Is Reacting to the Debt Ceiling Deal

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently reached an agreement to raise the U.S. national debt limit. One might think, given the stakes at play here, that such news would spark a massive rally in stock futures. However, the numbers suggest that what we will get today is a continuation of what we saw last week: a higher Nasdaq and a basically flat Dow, with the S&P 500 up slightly as a result.

The debt ceiling agreement feels like it should be big news, but the market is greeting it with a shrug of the shoulders. What’s going on and what does it all mean?

The first thing to understand when trying to find answers is that the whole thing was a charade from the start. You may have seen a number of articles and interviews in which politicians listed the cataclysmic events that would follow a default. They would no doubt now claim, if challenged, that was the responsible thing to do. But one could also argue that doing so was just fearmongering.

Traders obviously understood that which is why the moves that we have seen since the beginning of this month, as the “crisis” developed, have been more about a cyclical reversion to the mean than any implications of failing to reach a deal on the debt limit. The Nasdaq, which had dropped the most in 2022 as rate hikes took hold has continued its bounce back this year, consistently outperforming the Dow as tech and growth stocks bounced back. That couldn’t happen if there was any real concern about financial Armageddon resulting from a default on Treasuries, so clearly the market wasn’t concerned.

Figure 1: S&P 500 Year-to-Date

There is a theory, though, that the real challenge comes now. Whatever you may think of them individually, both Biden and McCarthy are traditional politicians who see the cut and thrust of the argument as a game. But now they have to sell the deal to Congress. There is a different breed of politician there. If that worries you, though, I will again say to look at the market reaction, or lack of it.

Traders clearly believe that while there will be some whose personal brands require them to kick and scream about the deal, the majority of Representatives want to move past this.

The headlines around a debt limit deal this morning as U.S. markets come back from a holiday weekend may look significant, but as the market reaction shows, they are really a nothingburger. Politicians did what politicians have done around debt ceiling talks since the concept was invented in 1917, grandstanding and posturing for a while before reaching an inevitable agreement to swell the national debt. It is political theater, pure and simple, and we should all be glad that it is out of the way.

